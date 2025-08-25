Save big this semester: The ultimate guide to student discounts

Starting college is an exciting but expensive transition. From dorm essentials to tech gear, it can all become very costly. Thankfully, many brands and retail stores offer student discounts with a valid school ID or student email.

Here’s a guide to save money on college essentials students might need.

Start here: Verify student status

Many stores that offer student discounts require them to sign up through a partner website. This verifies their student status. On some websites, students can start signing up through UNiDAYS, Student Beans, ID.me and Apple Education Store.

Electronics

A laptop, headphones and the proper software is essential for any college course, whether fully online, hybrid or face-to-face.

On all eligible laptops, tablets and softwares, Apple, Dell and Microsoft offers up to 10% off for all students, faculty and staff.

For items like headphones and earbuds, Sony offers up to 20% off on headphones. Students can also receive a discount of 20% or more on Beats by Dre headphones through the Apple Education Store. Skullcandy gives students 30% off by signing up through UNiDAYS and up to 50% off during their back to school sale.

Streaming services

It’s important for students to take advantage of downtime and enjoy media that can help the destress such as music and movies.

Through Spotify Premium Student, users can enjoy ad free music and ad-supported Hulu services at a substantially low price. They also get the first six months for free.

Apple Music Student offers students a discounted price and includes Apple TV+. Disney Plus offers students a 15% discount on annual subscriptions.

Dorm, apartment utilities

Decorating and stocking up on essentials for campus living isn’t just about making the dorm look presentable. For many students their space can have a big impact on comfortability and success throughout the semester.

For furniture and other utilities, IKEA has a one time use 15 % off coupon for verified students. Target Circle College Registry also offers discounts on select items.

Dormify is switching over to Pottery Barn for all dorm essentials. They currently have a 50% off sale on dorm essentials and students can order online for pick up in a Pottery Barn near campus. Ninja also offers a 15% discount on orders over $150.

Gym bag essentials

Students have access to UH’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center to stay active and healthy. The REC offers various indoor activities and classes. Here are some discounts to prepare a gym bag.

For fitness clothing, students can check out Adidas that offers a 30% off sale on full priced items. Gymshark and Speedo also offers a 20% sale.

Students can get discounts for protein and supplement items as well. Vitacost gives a 15% discount code. IdealFit offers an extra 23% discount on their protein products. Quest Nutrition also provides a 10% discount.

news@thedailycougar.com