New football operations center, a one-stop shop

When junior quarterback Conner Weigman walked into Houston’s new Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center, he was in awe.

“I didn’t say much,” Weigman said. “I was just like, ‘Dang, this is what it’s supposed to look like. This is big-time college football right here.’”

Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M, one of the wealthiest programs in college athletics, has seen firsthand what it takes to compete in the facility arms race, having trained in top-tier facilities since his freshman season.

Now, just over two years into its Big 12 membership, Houston is signaling it belongs in that same race.

The $130 million, 159,000-square-foot complex houses recovery and nutrition stations, training and academic support spaces, and a premium club level that enhances the game-day experience for fans.

For Houston’s players and coaches, the new operations center centralizes every part of the program. It signals to recruits that the Cougars are committed to supporting their athletes beyond the field.

“We want to compete at the highest level. And so these are necessities…There are needs and wants,” athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “This is a need.”

Entry and Recovery

The facility sits at the heart of Houston’s football district, positioned between the 100,000-square-foot indoor practice building and the outdoor fields, keeping players’ routines streamlined and connected.

Upon entry, athletes walk through a “car wash,” where nozzles spray water to keep debris from entering the main areas. Next, they step into a four-foot-deep plunge pool, chilled to about 45 degrees, to jump-start recovery. Additional recovery spaces include zero-gravity massage chairs and infrared light therapy, offering targeted treatment to help players recharge for their next activities.

Weight room

The Cougars’ new weight room is uniquely located on the second floor, a choice that required designers to build a space sturdy enough to absorb heavy impact while remaining fully functional. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the room features Houston-branded plates at every station, with expansive windows offering views of the city — a daily reminder of the program’s connection to Houston.

Players can access the space through three dynamic 35-foot training paths: 18- and 24-inch risers, along with a turf ramp built for high-intensity conditioning.

Locker upgrade

For football, a consistent space of its own will enhance functionality. Players no longer need to move from their practice lockers at the Athletics Alumni Center to TDECU Stadium.

Each locker features an overhead LED screen that can be upgraded to match game-day themes and easily reassigned between players.

Upon exiting the locker room on game days, Houston players will race onto the field through a hype tunnel filled with lights, smoke and music, creating a dynamic entrance designed to amplify the team’s energy and excite fans inside TDECU Stadium.

“The reality is this facility is phenomenal,” Nuñez said. “And it helps us operate as effectively as possible for our student-athletes as a one-stop shop.”