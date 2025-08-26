UH Board of Regents approve program cuts, welcomes new student regent

The UH System Board of Regents met Aug. 21 at the Athletics and Alumni Center for its third quarterly meeting of 2025.

Academics

The board approved the closure of French, interpreting and translation, creative writing and kinesiology majors, citing low graduation numbers.

Creative writing has not been offered since 2018 and kinesiology since 2017, when it was divided into four degree tracks: exercise science, sports administration, fitness and sports and human nutrition and foods.

At UH Clear Lake, nursing, environmental management (BA and MS), the Master of Arts in literature, the Master of Science in multicultural studies in education and the Master of Science in statistics were also cut.

The board approved creation of a Bachelor of Science in public health at UHCL. The program will include courses in health policy, epidemiology and biostatistics, with students choosing two areas of specialization.

New appointments

Healthcare and business administration graduate Adrian Caraves at UH Clear Lake was sworn in as the new student regent. His term is set to end on May 31, 2026.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn received a Resolution of Appreciation for his support of the University and his role in advancing UH System research.

“I know there are a lot of issues facing higher education these days,” Cornyn said. “We don’t want to jeopardize Texas’ leadership when it comes to the incredible research that’s being done at our colleges and universities. That would be like shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Christina Gola was named dean of UH Libraries, Yarneccia Dyson was named dean of the Graduate College of Social Work and Gregory Dudley was named dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

