A reignited rivalry: Houston vs. SFA preview

Coach Willie Fritz doesn’t like the color purple. He hasn’t since 2010-2013 where he was the head football coach at Sam Houston State.

“When I was at Sam Houston, we did not allow purple in the building,” Fritz said at Big 12 Media Days. “That was a big rivalry for us. It doesn’t take much to get me fired up for Stephen F. Austin.”

Those two programs have a rich football history and a great rivalry dating back to when the two teams started playing in 1923.

“I’ve had a few of my Sam Houston friends call me and text me about how important this ball game is,” Fritz said. “I got a lot of respect for coach Carthel and what they do over there at SFA. They have a great team coming back, and I know what a good league that is, because I was in that league a number of years when I was at Sam Houston.”

Houston football opens the 2025 season against a strong Stephen F. Austin team, which is projected to be one of the top teams in the Southland Conference.

The Lumberjacks finished the 2024 season with a 7-5 record and went 4-3 in conference play.

Fritz is currently 6-2 in his career against SFA, and he is looking for his first win over the Lumberjacks as a Cougar.

History vs SFA

SFA has the edge on Houston football all-time with two wins over the Cougars and just one loss.

Houston won its first-ever matchup in 1946, taking a 16-7 victory in Houston, Texas.

SFA won the following two seasons, in 1947 and 1948, when the Lumberjacks defeated UH by scores of 25-14 and 21-13, respectively.

The Cougars seek to snap their two-game losing streak in their first matchup against SFA in 77 years since being in the Lone Star Conference.

Scouting SFA

SFA’s head coach Colby Carthel is entering his sixth season with the Lumberjacks. The Texas native recruits hard in the state of Texas, much like Houston’s coach Willie Fritz, and the majority of his players are from the area.

The Lumberjacks’ offense ranked second behind UIW in the Southern Conference in points per game last season, averaging 33.7, and 436 yards per game.

Offensive players to watch

Senior quarterback Sam Vidlak returns for another season as the captain of the Lumberjacks offense. Vidlak tallied 2,387 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last season before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Now, the second-team Preseason All-American is fully healthy and ready for 2025.

“I’m fully cleared,” Vidlak told KTRE. “All my range of motion is back. All my strength is back.”

Despite missing three games due to injury, Vidlak led the Southland Conference in points responsible for per game, passing efficiency, completion percentage, and yards per pass attempt.

Senior receiver Kylon Harris also returns for his senior season and his third year at SFA.

The 5-foot-10 player maker led in virtually every receiving category for the Lumberjacks last season.

Harris totaled 1,039 yards on 87 receptions, the second most in a single season in SFA history, and had 10 touchdowns last year.

He also ranked fourth nationally with 7.3 receptions per game and was in the top 20 in FCS receiving yards and touchdowns.

SFA boasts a solid ground attack, featuring several returning running backs and a transfer with NCAA DI experience.

Junior running back Jaylen Jenkins is back with SFA after a strong performance last year with 471 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Senior transfer running back Richard Reese is arguably the most exciting of the bunch after his freshman-year showing with the Baylor Bears.

Reese won the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with his impressive 972 yards and 14 touchdowns in his debut season.

His next two years were disappointing compared to his freshman season, and now the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior has a new home with new opportunities at SFA.

Defensive players to watch

Graduate defensive lineman Edward Bobino III is a 6-foot-1, 334-pound playmaker who is very athletic for his size.

He earned Third-Team All-American honors and brings a veteran presence to the defensive line.

Graduate defensive tackle Ky Thomas also brings loads of experience to the front line.

The 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive tackle had an impressive fall and is set for a big 2025 season.

Senior cornerback Charles Demmings received all-conference honors in his time at SFA and is one of the most experienced guys in the secondary on the roster.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, the larger corner can match up with even the more lengthy Houston receivers.

Houston overview

The Cougars lost last year’s season opener at home 27-7 against UNLV in Fritz’s first season as head coach.

Now, Houston is looking to start off the 2025 season right with a win over SFA on Thursday night and to even the all-time series between the two teams.

The Cougars open as 22.5-point favorites over the Lumberjacks according to ESPN, primarily due to Houston’s reloaded roster.

UH landed 30 transfers from the transfer portal and signed 19 high school players to reshape the program entirely.

“I think we did a really good job of getting a good group of people,” Fritz said. “You are able to do that with your freshman class, and it is a little more difficult with the guys you bring in from the portal, but I feel like we did an excellent job of that.”

Fritz is now just two days away from matching up with his long lost rival and is looking for lucky win number seven against the Lumberjacks.

The Cougars take on the SFA Lumberjacks in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:00 p.m. at TDECU Stadium.

“Season goals are great, but our number one goal is being successful on Thursday night,” Fritz said.”

sports@thedailycougar.com