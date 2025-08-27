Fall events to attend this semester on campus

Fall semester is filled with multiple events. Be it from welcoming students, football season coming back to following ages old running traditions, UH has a lot to look forward to in this semester.



Here are some must-attend events this fall.

Cat’s Back

Starting today, students will have the opportunity to meet and get to know hundreds of different student organizations on campus.

It is a two-day event and is free for all students. Apart from fun activities, the event also features free food and multiple chances to win prizes.

The event will take place in Student Center South from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.

First football game of the season

UH Cougars will kick off their first game of the season on home ground against Stephen F. Austin at the TDECU stadium.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28. Before the game, students can enjoy the tailgate experience at various Greek life tents.

Cage Rage

For newly enrolled Coogs, Cage Rage is a great opportunity to find new friends or spend time with classmates.

The event will feature a variety of activities like Bingo, games, inflatables, snacks and drinks all for free, while supplies last.

Students can also enjoy the pep rally with the Spirit of Houston Band, Cheer and Dance teams and the Houston Cougar Football players. The night will conclude with the annual fireworks show.

The event will take place on Sept. 3 from 6:30 p.m. onwards at the TDECU stadium. This is also a great opportunity for the class of 2029 to meet their other classmates and get a class photo taken.



Glow Party

For students who enjoy dance and music with some neon fun, make sure to check out Glow Party on Sept. 4 in the Student Center South’s Houston Room.

Students can enjoy electronic music, free glow items and glow-in-the-dark paint. They will also be provided with free food and giveaways. The event will begin from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Homecoming 2025

Homecoming is a long-running tradition at the University. The annual event is filled with rich history dating back to as far as 1946.

HOCO features a week full of celebrations, culture, concerts and Cougar Pride. This year, Homecoming will be held from Oct. 13-18.

The event will have plenty of activities catering to everyone, from on-campus students to commuters. It will conclude with the HOCO football game and the crowning of the HOCO 2025 King and Queen.

