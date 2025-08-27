The latest campus buzz: What’s new this semester

Fall semester comes with new upgrades and changes to the University. From major construction projects reshaping campus to new partnerships and facility upgrades that benefit students, faculty and fans, the campus is undergoing a major look over.

Here’s a rundown on what’s new for the Cougar nation.

HoustonTxSnacks

UH has partnered with Victory Snacks to become the first University to join Victory Campus, a division that creates campus-branded snacks.

The HoustonTxSnacks line helps support athletes while giving students a Cougar themed snack to show off their school pride.

“These snacks are delicious, nutritious and most importantly, every time you buy one, it’s helping one of our players,” said coach Kelvin Sampson in a promotional video.

The line features jerky, meat sticks, gummy candies, corn puffs and nuts. HoustonTxSnacks are available online and will be a new addition to the TDECU concession stand for this season’s games.

Facility upgrades

M.D. Anderson library has reopened the seventh and eighth floor giving students more study space. 80 seats have been added to each floor to accommodate student needs.

From individual carrels, rounded cushioned pods, as well as tables with privacy screens students have a variety of options to best fit their comfortability while studying.

The Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center’s Phase II plan has shifted from building office space to expanding dining capacity. During the summer the University added 200 new seats and will be adding more to the second floor by 2026.

UH optometry kiosk at campus store

UH College of Optometry has opened a new kiosk at the UH Campus Store in Student Center South. The kiosk offers eyewear such as frames, sunglasses and even QR codes to help schedule appointments at the UH Eye Care Center.

“This kiosk reflects our commitment to providing convenient and accessible care to students, faculty and staff,” said dean of College of Optometry Michael Twa in an article by UH Newsroom.

This also helps optometry students gain hands-on retail experience while also providing more accessibility on campus.

Centennial Project

UH officially launched phase one of the Centennial Project on June 1. This project was made to commemorate the University’s 100 years anniversary and is expected to be finalized by 2027.

The areas affected include University Drive which will remain closed for vehicles until 2026. Temporary drop off and loading zones will be set up in lot 1B and 1E. Campus shuttle stops have been relocated to Welcome Center North Garage.

Centennial Plaza, the area between the E. Cullen building and Charles F. McElhinney Hall, will be made into a central plaza for events and daily student use. Stephen Power Farish Hall will also be demolished during this transformation.

Wilhelminas Grove, adjacent to Cullen Family Plaza, will receive landscaping upgrades and shaded seating.

