Houston Football 2025 season preview mailbag

2025 Houston Cougars Football Preview Mailbag

It’s about that time again, folks. The Houston Cougars football team is gearing up for another season of fast-paced, heart-stopping action heading into coach Willie Fritz’s second year.

This season is set to be one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent years for UH, so to get everyone on board and on track, assistant sports editor Alejandro Compean and sports writer Sean Paul answered fan questions ahead of the season opener.

What should fans expect from the offense this season with the new additions? — Maanav Gupta

Sean: Expect this offense to be fast, dynamic and relentless.

The Cougars had one of the worst offenses of the 2024 season. They averaged only 14 points per game — second to last in the nation — and struggled mightily to convert red zone opportunities.

This season changes it. As the new offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle brings his dynamic style of play to the team. He and Fritz already have experience working together, which has helped make the transition into a different offensive style of play much easier.

Junior quarterback Conner Weigman brings leadership, athleticism and dynamic play to a team looking for consistency,

The running back room, featuring sophomore Re’Shaun Sanford II, senior Stacy Sneed and senior Dean Connors, has a lot of depth and versatility.

The offensive line has undergone a massive overhaul, bringing in nearly 5,000 FBS snaps.

And the team has also added more receiving weapons in the form of junior wide receiver Amare Thomas, junior wide receiver Harvey Broussard III and senior tight end Tanner Koziol.

Overall, this team is leaps and bounds better than the offensive unit in 2024, and it will catch a lot of eyes throughout the season.

Who seems more likely to fulfill the role of QB2? Has Austin Carlisle stepped up enough to compete for that position also?- Alex Gonzalez

Alejandro: The QB2 role is Zeon Chriss’ to lose, and he was listed as such in Houston’s first depth chart of the season this Monday. Chriss practiced with the second-stringers throughout all of fall camp and boasts Division 1 and Big 12 experience, starting seven games last season after beginning the year as Houston’s backup.

Freshman Austin Carlisle has impressed during spring and fall camp, and he might earn a role this season with his lightning-fast speed and agility. Carlisle has mentioned doing anything to help Houston win, which could include returning punts. Coach Willie Fritz has experimented with over the past month. It’s uncommon for backup quarterbacks, even third-stringers, to return punts. However, Carlisle might be too quick to stay off the field and out of the end zone.

How much of an improvement will we see with the offense & what the thoughts are with Slade Nagle?- Maanav Gupta

Alejandro: Houston’s offense should be much-improved from last year, not just with the marquee additions of junior quarterback Conner Weigman and senior tight end Tanner Koziol, but added depth and rising talent among every other offensive position group. The offensive line, in particular, received an overhaul with five veteran transfers.

Weigman’s all-around accuracy and end-zone targets like Koziol, senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson and a dynamic running back room featuring senior Dean Connors elevate the team’s offensive potential in short-goal situations, which was the bane of its existence in 2024.

That, combined with Fritz’s familiarity with coach Slade Nagle that goes back to when both were at Tulane, should make for a more consistent offense in 2025.

Do you think it is crucial to have a great season to ensure Keisean Henderson remains committed to UH?- Chris Paul via Messages

Sean: While having a great season is key to ensuring people stay committed, I don’t think that’s the case with Henderson.

Even though a great season for the Cougars would go a long way, Henderson doesn’t seem to mind how the season goes, for it to affect his commitment.

He’s shut down his recruitment, and he seems to buy into the culture, the coaching and the identity Fritz is bringing into the team.

In essence, Keisean will stay committed, no matter how the season goes.

How does the strength of schedule stack up compared to last year? – Richard Alberigo via email

Sean: Compared to last season, Houston should have a much easier schedule.

The only games I see Houston losing are Texas Tech, Arizona State, TCU and Baylor.

Many of these games are toss-ups, where Houston has a good chance of winning, such as against Colorado, Arizona, and Oklahoma State. And there are games that Houston is more likely to win like against SFA, Rice and UCF.

Not facing Iowa State or Kansas State at any point during the season also helps.

Willie Fritz teams always seem to make a jump in year two. Do you expect more of the same this year? – Richard Alberigo via email

Alejandro: Barring a heap of injuries, yes. The trend should continue.

Houston’s defense, though it has lost marquee players, should still be one of the better units in the Big 12 conference. Fritz brought in plenty of depth to replenish the key departures in the secondary, and addressed his linebackers and defensive line as well.

Changes among the offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators have led to a lot of adjustments, which the players have seemingly handled well as fall camp progressed. Fritz has spoken highly of all his coordinators, including Nagle, whose time at LSU last year allowed him to grasp new concepts and play calls, which could very well find their way to Houston.

Fritz, through the transfer portal, has revamped his entire offense with firepower that could tip Houston’s fortunes in high-leverage fourth-quarter drives and lead the program to its first bowl game in three years, and its first in the Big 12 era.