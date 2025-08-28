Predicting Houston football’s 2025 season

It’s about that time, folks. Another season of Houston football is just around the corner, and this season is full of high expectations for the team.

The team has shown many improvements between the 2024 season and practices.

The offense has been revitalized under new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and has found stability at quarterback with former Texas A&M five-star recruit junior Conner Weigman. The defense remains impressive from last season and will look to improve under new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Now, coach Willie Fritz is looking forward to getting them back into Big 12 contention and becoming bowl eligible.

With that being said, let’s go over the game schedule and see what the most likely record for the team is and whether or not they make a bowl game.

Week 1 (8/28): Stephen F. Austin

It should be a pretty favorable matchup for Houston. The Cougars are 20-0 all-time against FCS opponents, and this won’t change anytime soon.

Final Score: Houston 56, SFA 7

Record: 1-0

Week 2 (9/6): Rice

UH has won 8 out of its last 9 matchups against the Owls. Rice may have a lot of heart, but Houston’s firepower is too much to handle.

Final Score: Houston 49, Rice 14

Record: 2-0

Week 3 (9/12): Colorado

The “Prime Time” show will make its first-ever appearance in Houston on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ team had a good squad, but it will be difficult to see how this team will play without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders on it. The Buffaloes will make this game competitive, but the Cougars will pull it off in the end.

Final Score: Houston 30, Colorado 27

Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Week 4 (9/26): Oregon State

UH’s first true road game will be a trip over to the Beaver State. Despite the 1,800-mile, nearly six-hour flight and the late start, UH will start 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Final Score: Houston 27, Oregon State 24

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Week 5 (10/4): Texas Tech

Houston has not had the best of luck when it comes to playing Texas Tech as of late. They have lost each of the last six meetings, losing four of them by double digits.

In fact, the last time the Cougars beat the Red Raiders was back in 2009. Considering that, and Texas Tech has one of the best transfer portal classes, UH will take its first loss of the season.

Final Score: Texas Tech 38, Houston 20

Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

Week 6 (10/11): Oklahoma State

Playing on the road against the Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium would strike fear into many teams, but last season was not the case, as they went 2-4 at home and finished Big 12 play with a 0-9 record. Now they have a new offensive and defensive coordinator and are still choosing a quarterback. Houston takes it.

Final Score: Houston 38, Oklahoma State 24

Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

Week 7 (10/18): vs Arizona

The Cougars have won four out of their last five homecoming games. Arizona has lost several key players due to the transfer portal, but they won’t back down without a fight. UH wins in a tight one and becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.

Final Score: Houston 27, Arizona 24

Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

Week 8 (10/25): at Arizona State

This is the toughest matchup on the schedule. Arizona State shocked everyone last season by winning the Big 12 and making the CFP playoff when most predicted the team would finish last in the conference. Despite the loss of First-Team All-American Cam Skattebo, almost everyone from 2024 is returning, including last season’s Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Houston will be truly tested here, but will falter when all is said and done.

Final Score: Arizona State 45, Houston 24

Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)

Week 9 (11/1): vs West Virginia

Last time the two teams faced each other back in 2023, a last-second Hail Mary gave the Cougars their first-ever Big 12 win. With West Virginia’s 2025 season more focused on rebuilding instead of contending, UH will come out with a win.

Final Score: Houston 38, West Virginia 21

Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

Week 10 (11/7): at UCF

A trip to the “Bounce House” on Friday, where UCF will have its annual “Space Game.” Scott Frost is back as head coach of the Knights, but this isn’t 2017 anymore.

Final Score: Houston 30, UCF 14

Record: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)

Week 11 (11/22): vs TCU

TCU was caught off guard last season in Fort Worth by Houston, but there will be no surprises this time. The Horned Frogs once again have a strong offense with junior quarterback Josh Hoover under center, and a defense that showed massive improvement in the second half of last season under defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.

Senior Day at TDECU Stadium will be spoiled.

Final Score: TCU 30, Houston 20

Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)

Week 12 (11/29): at Baylor

The season finale could see the Cougars play spoiler and shake up the Big 12 Championship game. But with redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson back under center in the Bears’ offense, and redshirt sophomore running back Bryson Washington in the backfield, UH will end the season with a nail-biting loss.

Final Score: Baylor 38, Houston 35

Final Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big 12)

