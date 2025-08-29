Houston running back Re’Shaun Sanford to miss 2025 season with knee injury

Coach Willie Fritz announced in his postgame press conference after Thursday’s shutout victory over SFA that sophomore running back Re’Shaun Sanford II underwent season-ending knee surgery.

The Harker Heights native was in competition for the starting running back role in Houston’s initial depth chart.

Sanford II led Houston last season in rushing with 444 yards, while also catching 18 passes for 157 yards.

Senior running back Dean Connors and sophomore running back J’Marion Burnette stepped up in Sanford’s absence in Thursday’s game against the Lumberjacks.

Connors led all rushers with 15 carries for 50 yards and also hauled in a pair of receptions.

Burnette had 10 rush attempts for 40 yards and caught his first career touchdown on a 39-yard pass from junior quarterback Conner Weigman.

Senior running back Stacy Sneed and sophomore running back DJ Butler also combined for 12 rushes for 59 yards against SFA and provide the Cougars with plenty of depth going into this season.

“We are fortunate we have some depth there,” Fritz said. “That’s a tough room. That’s the most physical room you’ve got.”

sports@thedailycougar.com