Forbes ranks UH No. 107 among nation’s top colleges

UH climbed to No. 107 in Forbes’ 2026 ranking of America’s Top Colleges, improving from No. 115 in 2025. The move reflects UH’s continued momentum as a nationally recognized public research university.

By removing all the private universities from the list, UH is ranked #43 amongst all public universities.

“This latest ranking demonstrates UH’s commitment to student success and world-class academic programs,” said senior vice president for academic affairs and provost Diane Chase. “Inclusion in Forbes’ list of America’s Top Colleges is yet another accolade we can be very proud of and a reminder of UH’s momentum as a premier public university.”

Forbes’ rankings consider return on investment, graduation rates, student debt and alumni outcomes.

UH’s six-year graduation rate is 65 percent, above state and national averages, with students finishing in 4.7 years on average compared to 5.6 in 2011.

Earlier this year, UH ranked No. 42 in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges” for 2025, highlighting its strong academics, affordability and career prospects for graduates.

UH ranks in the Top 75 in U.S. News & World Report, which releases ranking each fall, and lands at No. 36 in the nation for social mobility, reflecting the University’s success in helping students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds graduate and move up the economic ladder.

