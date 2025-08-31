Cougar women claim first cross country team title since 2021 at UIW Twilight

UH’s cross country program started its 2025 season on a high note last Friday night at the University of the Incarnate Word Twilight, as the Cougar women claimed their first team victory since 2021 and freshman Zac Miller won the men’s race in his collegiate debut.

The women’s squad took the team title in the 4k with 27 points, paced by redshirt freshman Addison Hite and sophomore Cadence Patterson, who finished second and third, respectively. Hite clocked 13:52.1 in her cross country debut, while Patterson followed at 14:05.6.

Houston’s depth secured the victory, as sophomore Lily Campos who placed fifth, with a 14:08.8 PR and freshman Olivia Brillhart, who placed sixth with a 14:08.8 crossed back to back.

Sophomore Daniela Mendez capped the scoring effort with a personal best, placing 11th in 14:21.5.

On the men’s side, Miller stole the spotlight, running 17:58.4 to win the 6k and lead the Cougars to a second place team finish.

Junior Patrick Flowers added a strong performance with a personal best fifth place finish 18:15.1, while sophomore Caden Thurman took eighth 18:36.2. Junior Aaron Crittenden placed 11th, 18:47.7 and sophomore Zade Kayyali who placed 12th, with a 18:48.3 PR rounded out Houston’s scoring five.

The Cougars will look to build on their opening night success as the season continues, with both squads aiming to climb the regional rankings and position themselves for postseason competition.