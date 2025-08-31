Keisean Henderson’s senior Legacy begins with dominant win over Second Baptist

Houston football’s 2026 commit Keisean Henderson began his senior season at Legacy School of Sports Sciences, just 28 miles from where he will play college football next fall. The senior quarterback signed his commitment with the Cougars in May of 2024.

In his first game of the season, this five-star quarterback recruit, put on a dominant display as he led the Titans to a 45-27 win over Second Baptist. The second-highest rated quarterback in the nation threw six passing touchdowns as Legacy dominated the game basically from start to finish.

Henderson recorded four touchdown passes, including a 90-yarder in the 1st half, to give Legacy a 27-7 lead.

In the second half, Henderson made two more passing TDs, and Julian Shepard ran for a 72-yard touchdown to give Legacy a 45-14 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles would then score 13 unanswered points to make the score respectable, 45-27, but the game was already out of reach.

The Titans will look to make it back-to-back wins on Friday, Sept. 5, when they take on the Port Arthur Memorial Titans at home.