Houston soccer decimates Southern in a shutout win

Houston soccer put on one of its most formidable displays of the season so far, mauling Southern in a 6-0 blowout win.

The six goals scored are the most since the Cougars blasted seven past Louisiana Tech on Sept. 3, 2023.

UH dominated from start to finish as the offense recorded 46 shots, with 27 of them on target.

This was the first time Houston recorded 40 or more shot attempts in a single game since Sept. 10, 2010, when it put up 43 shot attempts against Texas Southern.

Junior forward Adelhia Ghonda scored the first and sixth goals of the game as the Cougars now improve to 3-0-1 to start the season.

UH will look to continue its three-game win streak when it takes on McNeese at home on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

