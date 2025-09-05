Houston soccer stays unbeaten with 8-0 rout of McNeese

Houston soccer beat McNeese 8-0 on Thursday to stay undefeated on the season. The team increased its streak to 18 unanswered goals, dating back to its 4-1 win over Texas and recorded its third shutout this season.

“When we do the simple things, when we play to our strengths, we look quite good,” coach Ben Williams said.

Houston put its roster on full display, as each of the eight goals was scored by a different player on the team. Players such as sophomore forward Amanda Adams, freshman midfielder Madyson Bentil and freshman defender Amaris Bumba scored the first goals of their college careers.

Adams’ first goal came in the 15th minute from an assist by junior defender Kyrsten Kizer. Kizer made a breaking run from the midfield and sent a through pass to Adams right inside the 18-yard box. Adams sent the ball sliding into the right corner off of her first touch.

Bumba scored her first goal off of a corner kick assist from Bentil in the 33rd minute. After Bentil crossed the ball to her feet, Bumba’s first touch rolled it past the left post.

​Bentil scored a goal of her own after receiving a throw-in by freshman forward Samira Minor. She quickly turned around at the top right corner of the 18-yard box and sent a gliding curve ball into the top left side of the net.

​Houston’s fast offense strives to constantly find ways to succeed and excel as a team.

“There’s a standard that we have and we’re trying to raise it even higher,” Bentil said.

Houston’s aggressive offense continues to stand out among the rest of the competition. Houston ranks first nationally in attempted shots on goal per game, and third in shots attempted per game, preceded by only Stanford and Duke.

Next, Williams returns to a familiar spot as the Cougars face Stephen F. Austin, where he coached last season, on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas.

