Both sides of the bayou: Dean Connors first to win Bucket with Houston, Rice

Senior running back Dean Connors became the first player to ever win the Bayou Bucket in both a Houston and Rice uniform.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Connors broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run, finally putting Houston on the board in its 44th and final scheduled Bayou Bucket matchup with Rice.

Connors rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s 35-9 win.

In the offseason, Connors, who played three seasons with the Owls, made the 3.4-mile trip from South Main to Cullen Boulevard.

This time, it wasn’t just another biannual Saturday across town; it was to stay, making him the first player ever to suit up for both programs.

Now in his fifth collegiate season, Connors is playing after an NCAA waiver allowed former junior college players extra eligibility.

Connor’s overall record in the Bayou Bucket is 2-2, with his first win coming when the Owls defeated Houston 43-41 in double overtime in 2023.

sports@thedailycougar.com