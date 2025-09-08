Party culture on the move: We need to dance more, worry less

At one point, the dance floor defined a night out; now it is the phone that does all the fun.

When I was growing up, going out looked electric. Born in the early 2000s, I was not yet old enough to step foot in a club, but I absorbed the nightlife culture around me — the shows, the celebrities and the way my older cousins hyped it up to be.

“Gossip Girl” painted parties as glittering, glamorous events where everyone danced under chandeliers. “Jersey Shore” showed sweaty, packed clubs where the beat practically jumped out of the TV.

The early 2000s era, marked by Paris Hilton and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, transformed nightlife into a performance. However, it was still physical — bodies moving, people colliding, friends screaming over the music.

I remember watching my older cousin and her friends huddled in her room, glued to the latest episode of “Pretty Little Liars”. They seemed impossibly cool, like they belonged to a world where drama and parties mixed effortlessly.

I imagined that by the time I grew up, I would be living nights like that – too loud, too bright and too fun to fit inside a phone screen.

However, when I finally reached college, I found something different. Going out was no longer about being on the dance floor. Outfits mattered more than the music; photos mattered more than movement and the dance floor felt like an afterthought.

American rapper and singer, Tyler, the Creator, recently pointed out that people no longer dance in public. There is an awkwardness to it now.

Everyone is waiting for someone else to be brave enough to start. People sip their drinks, scroll on their feeds and worry about getting the perfect picture.

This shift reveals a great deal about how today’s world constructs identity. Social media has taught us to curate ourselves to an aesthetic, even during genuine moments.

People have noticed the difference sharply because we grew up imagining something else. To me, nightlife was supposed to be the messy, glitter-soaked chaos of my childhood TV shows. It was supposed to mean people were dancing until they were sweating.

Instead, the reality people encounter now is carefully curated: Snapchat stories documenting staged moments, TikTok dances and perfectly posed photos under neon signs. What once seemed so spontaneous and thrilling now feels filtered and packaged.

That does not mean fun no longer exists – but it looks different. Nights out are less about release and more about performance, less about dancing and more about posting on a phone screen. And for those of us who grew up expecting something else, it feels like a culture that traded movement for image.

When I finally went to the club for the first time, I expected to see people lose themselves in the music, sweaty and unbothered. Instead, I walked into a room where most people stood in circles with their drinks, barely moving to the beat.

The DJ was playing amazing songs, but instead of dancing, people brought their phones out to record the music. For a moment, I felt out of place. I had been imagining a version of nightlife that did not exist anymore.

But as the night progressed, I noticed something. Besides me, the only people in this place who were truly dancing were a group of women in their 40s.

They were not shy about dancing, laughing or letting loose. I gravitated toward them, and we danced to several songs. It reminded me that going out does not have to be about keeping up appearances. Sometimes, it is about finding the people who still want to move.

Even so, there is a chance to reclaim the excitement of being present. Tyler hosted a “no-phones-allowed” listening party, where people danced freely without cameras. This energy has not disappeared; it is just waiting. This event was a deliberate attempt to disconnect from the digital world and focus on the present moment — a powerful reminder of the joy that comes from genuine interaction.

Nightlife has always reflected culture. Today, it mirrors our connected, curated and constantly performing selves. It does not have to be that way. The beat has not gone anywhere. All we have to do is show up – not for the camera, but for ourselves.

