Houston soccer, Stephen F. Austin draw in Ben Williams’ return to Nacogdoches

Houston soccer and Stephen F. Austin draw in Ben Williams’ return to Nacogdoches.

Houston missed out on winning five straight games as it drew with Stephen F. Austin in coach Ben Williams’ homecoming to the Ladyjacks.

Juniors goalkeeper Logan Pilgreen, midfielder Ava Shannon and senior midfielders Morgan Donohue and Ella Morgan all made their returns as well.

They were part of the 2024 SFA team that completed the largest single-season turnaround with 14 wins, while also winning the Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Despite dominating possession and having 27 shots (11 on target) compared to the Ladyjacks’ five shots (four on target), the Cougars could not convert them into goals as SFA remained tight and compact defensively.

UH had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 79th minute, when Stephen F. Austin sophomore defender Erin Morgan committed a handball inside the Ladyjacks’ penalty area, giving Houston a penalty. Senior forward Cameryn Maddox went up to take it, but put her shot wide left.

The Cougars’ record is now 4-0-2. They will next prepare for their final non-conference game of the season at home on Sept.11, when they take on the UTGRV Vaqueros.