Student Government Association: What does the future hold for 62nd administration

The Student Government Association at UH is currently undergoing a complete makeover since its closure in Spring 2025.

After the SGA’s 61st administration failed to pass their new constitution, the administration was ordered to cease operation and vacate their offices.

“SGA is a vital part of the UH community and plays a critical role in student representation,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle in April 2024. “We are actively working to re-establish that foundation and ensure students have confidence in their student government.”

62nd administration’s future: Elections pushback, reasons for delay

Initially, the elections for the 62nd administration were supposed to take place in the fall of 2025.

However, the University recently communicated to the student body that the elections have been pushed back and will be happening in February 2026, with the SGA fully functional by March 2026.

“After reviewing stakeholder feedback, it became clear that additional time was needed to redraft the foundational documents to reflect the needs and values of our student body, establish the election commission and educate students about the renewed organization,” Kittle said.

Extending the timeline will ensure the relaunch of the SGA is transparent, effective and positioned for long-term success, Kittle said.

Current scenario: New changes, better-defined structure

At the end of spring 2024, the SGA was informed that it needs to rewrite the constitution. In Feb. 2025, the SGA passed a new constitution and bylaws.

However, even though the bylaws and election codes are effective immediately, the constitution still requires a student body referendum.

The constitution failed to pass the student body referendum twice. The students were unhappy with the lack of transparency, communication and student involvement in the process.

Therefore, as of now, the new constitution and bylaws are being developed using widely recognized standards in student governance, Kittle said.

“The staff are drafting an initial framework and a working group of student leaders is actively editing and shaping the documents,” Kittle said.

Once the drafts are complete, the documents will be released publicly for the student body.

A consulting team had also visited the campus from April 28-30 to conduct a comprehensive review. It included meeting with stakeholders and assessing UH’s structure against other peer institutions.

“Their recommendations are guiding the redrafting of the foundational documents, which are now being edited and refined by the student review committee,” Kittle said.

With the new system, UH is also eliminating the party system and will be focusing on individual candidates.

“This shift reflects a growing number of universities that are moving toward non-party models that encourage inclusivity and collaboration,” Kittle said. “The revised process is designed to reduce divisiveness, ensuring that the student voice is represented on the issues that matter most.”

These steps, along with ensuring that the governing documents are clear, providing robust training, defining roles and fostering engagement, UH will aim to create a functional, responsive and accountable student government, according to the website.

Student representatives: Who were involved?

Over the past six months, the University engaged with a variety of student leaders and stakeholders to ensure a better structure that aligns more with student needs, according to the SGA website.

During the summer, a student-involved work group was established to ensure student representation.

These representatives were current student leaders for different organizations and perspectives.

The students include former SGA President Diego Arriaga, former Metropolitan Volunteer Program Director Omar Castanon, Residence Halls Association President Yhoalibeth Guerrero Becerril, Orientation Team Captain Alex Inzar, The National Residence Hall Honorary President Zainab Khimji, Interfraternity Council for Greek Life President Alex Koennecke and Commuter Assistant Skyla Spence.

These students were also actively involved in the process of creating and revising the Constitution.

Apart from this, UH was also involved with other university peer leaders who have expertise in building and advising student governments.

“The University engaged with experienced student affairs professionals from similarly situated peer universities, ensuring the process at UH reflects standards used successfully at other universities,” Kittle said.

Who will represent students in the absence of the SGA?



While the SGA is under construction, the University has assured that this won’t affect student representation.

Over the summer, UH worked with a student group to assign committee seats for 2025–26, according to the website.

Students will continue to serve on all advisory committees in the same numbers as before.

Students can also reach out to Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs – Student Life Keith Kowalka for any support needed.

“These channels ensure that students’ voices and perspectives continue to be heard during this interim period,” Kittle said.

How can students get involved?

The new Election Commission will lead an outreach program to educate students about the SGA’s role and find possible candidates to run for the elected office.

“Participation in shared governance builds leadership skills, strengthens the student voice, and contributes to the success of the University,” Kittle said.

