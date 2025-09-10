April’s Angle: Back to school tips

Hi! Welcome to an issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a second year Political Science and Psychology double major. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

Dressing for classes

Whether you are new to the Houston area or a native I’m sure by now you’ve experienced the sweltering Houston heat. Houston heat is no joke, especially when you’re juggling classes, walking across campus, and trying to look put-together without melting.

It is a huge change especially for those coming from a cooler climate but learning to dress for the weather and occasion will save you from sweating your look off.

Fabric is everything when choosing an outfit, cotton and linen are your MVP’s. Try to avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester–which I know is difficult nowadays.

Although the pressure to be a fashion mogul in college is ON, layer strategically not just aesthetically. The paradox of freezing lecture halls and blazing heat is frustrating but making sure you’re prepared means layering light breathable clothes that can adjust to any circumstance.

Staying fresh

We all love smelling nice and fresh regardless of the time of day, but this can be difficult with the intense heat and the sweat it brings– I have some holy grail products that help me stay smelling like a field of roses all day long.

Use fragrance oils! Oils are so long lasting because they cling to your skin so when you mix that with a nice fragrance you can have an all day lasting scent. I love the Nemat brand ‘Egyptian Musk’ for layering. However, my top secret favorites that I should gatekeep but won’t are Miim.miic oils and perfumes. Search it up and thank me later!

Making friends

The art of making friends is something I’ve discussed before, however I will never shut up about it because I truly believe everyone deserves an amazing group of friends. Not only are you deserving but you are also capable of making the friends of your dreams.

The key is intentionality– being open, showing up, and taking small social risks consistently. Start where you already are, your dorm and classes– make an effort to say hi to the people you share a class with or your next door neighbor. You never know who’s going to turn out to be your favorite person.

