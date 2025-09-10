Houston men’s golf opens 2025-26 season with sweep of Argent Financial Classic

Houston men’s golf teed off on its 2025-26 campaign by clinching a sweep of the Argent Financial Classic on Tuesday.

The sweep was backed by a three-day team score of 23-under 832, which featured a new program-record low score of 23-under 265 in the final round on Tuesday, along with the individual championship clinched by senior Hudson Weibel, the first of his collegiate career, who finished tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under 275.

Weibel was one of three Cougars who shot 66 or lower in the final round to help secure the team championship, while also becoming the 17th different Cougar to win the 25th individual championship under the tenure of program director Jonathan Dismuke.

Despite Weibel’s feats, it was astonishingly only the team’s third-lowest round of the third day, as junior Chi Chun Chen finished at 8-under 64 for a seventh-place finish.

Chen’s round helped him become the first Cougar since Wolfgang Glawe at the 2024 White Sands WVU Invitational to shoot 64 or lower in a round and the 12th in program history to accomplish the feat.

Junior Grant Doggett finished 12th at 6-under 210 after posting a 65 on the third day, thanks to draining four birdies on his final five holes.

Sophomore Hsuan-Yi Chen finished 15th at 211 on a 70 in his final round, while senior Kevin An, a San Diego transfer, finished 68th at 221 on a 71 in his debut.

Next, the Cougars will compete in the two-day Bayou City Intercollegiate at Westwood Golf Club in Houston, Sept. 28-29.

