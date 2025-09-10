Abbott’s maps betray democracy

Texas is already washed red, highlighting the Republicans’ dominance. With a new map in place, any plans of regaining equality amongst voters are dissolving.

From redistricting to gerrymandering

Every 10 years, a census is conducted in the U.S. and is used for population data. The most recent one happened in 2020. This data is then used by states to redraw the distinct lines. This is called redistricting, required by the Constitution. The purpose of this redistricting is to have nearly equal populations to avoid racial and ethnic voting discrimination.

With each redistricting process comes reapportionment of Congress. The House of Representatives has a fixed number of 435 seats, divided among congressional districts.

However, because the constitution is so vague, this allows the rules of redistricting to bend. Gerrymandering is the strategic drawing of district boundaries to increase the likelihood of electoral success.

While partisan gerrymandering is legal, racial gerrymandering is not. Lawmakers use certain tactics when creating new districts to gain a partisan advantage. “Packing” is used to confine voters of a particular party into a small number of districts. “Cracking” is used to spread voters across many districts to weaken their influence.

Simplified Timeline:

2020: U.S. census conducted, redistricting data delayed by COVID-19

2021-22: redistricting data delivered, and congressional plans signed off by governor.

2023: Redistricting plans ratified.

May 2025: Courts review the maps again because of LULAC v. Abbott.

July 2025: Gov. Greg Abbott calls a special session to pass a new map.

Aug. 2025: Texas House Democrats leave state in protest.

Aug. 2025: New district map signed into law by Abbott.

Future of Texas minorities

Republicans openly intend to create lines that will result in more wins for their party, with the governor posting on X with the signed map into law.

“This map ensures fairer representation in Congress,” said Abott. “Texas will be more RED in Congress.”

Although the results of the map contradict Abbott’s “fairer representation,” illegal tactics of racial gerrymandering ensue.

In an analysis of the map done by University of California, Los Angeles’ Voting Rights Project, Hispanic and Black voters are placed in districts where they are the minority vote. This is where the tactic “cracking” is shown. Communities are being combined with rural areas, where the majority of Republican voters reside.

“Statistical models show Hispanic and Black voters are unified in their candidates of choice,” said the analysis. “But new maps place minority voters in districts where white bloc-vote against their candidates.”

The Black vote has been shifted, especially in the Houston area. Districts that once focused on urban areas will stretch north and east of the city. This will spread toward more rural areas with an overwhelming number of red votes.

This racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional, violating the Voting Rights Act.

Going forward with these redistricting maps is bluntly discriminatory. Representatives across Texas are watching their districts fall victim.

“My district was a minority majority seat, and they’ve completely taken that all apart,” said Rep. Julie Johnson.

Johnson’s district included parts of Dallas County and Southern Collin County. Those major urban areas were highly diverse. Now, it covers rural areas with white majority voters.

Texas is failing the minorities of the state, leaving diverse voters behind. America loves to pride itself on democracy. Yet, the people are watching their democracy erode, one map at a time.

opinoin@thedailycougar.com