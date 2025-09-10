Finding a parking spot seems impossible at UH

Students returned to campus with construction on every corner due to major remodeling projects. This has made previous issues with parking more blatant. Parking passes are sold out, available spaces dry up and construction blocks existing zones.

With enrollment growing each semester, the lack of available spaces fails to accommodate the University’s commuter-heavy population. According to UH, about 85 percent of students are commuters, making parking one of the most in-demand resources. Construction has worsened the shortage, causing students to be late to class or skip altogether to avoid the headache.

Student concerns

Parking permits cost between $257 and $425 per semester, and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For now, many students are left weighing whether the high cost of parking permits is justified. Spaces are too limited; safety remains an issue and infrastructure is susceptible to damage.

Some students often aren’t informed about construction-related closures until the very last minute, leaving them scrambling. Although students were informed about the Centennial Project before construction began, many were blindsided when they returned to campus.

Students and staff were welcomed with fenced-off areas, parking lots under construction and detours all across UH. Some of these closures are located far north of the campus, away from the Centennial construction zones. Areas all over campus are being impacted, regardless of what UH claimed on its website.

The unexpected loss of spaces highlights a broader challenge. With enrollment rising each semester and demand outpacing supply, traditional parking alone may not be enough.

Alternative options include shuttle buses, METRO access and satellite lots. But the effectiveness of these substitutes remains an open question due to Houston’s lack of public transportation.

Until the University addresses both the shortage of spaces and the broader safety and infrastructure concerns, the parking crisis is likely to remain a source of frustration for students who rely on driving to campus.

With enrollment on the rise and construction projects continuing to reshape the campus, students want more transparency and reliable alternatives, not just higher fees for fewer spaces. For now, the struggle to find safe and accessible parking remains one of the most pressing challenges of student life at UH.

