New Texas laws: How it affects UH

New laws were enacted in Texas from Sept. 1 that range from how public universities handle protests on campuses to allowing students to wipe courses or grades at least five years old from their college applications.

Student expression

Senate Bill 2972, also known as the “Campus Protection Act,” sets standards that restrict the time, manner and place of expressive activities, defining free speech protections.

Under SB 2972, schools must adopt policies on student and employee speech rights, designate public forum areas, prohibit disruptive acts such as camping, sound amplification during class, disguises or late-night demonstrations and establish disciplinary sanctions for violations.

“SB 2972 could be a violation of our First Amendment rights,” said political science senior Maisa Rguig. “Universities are supposed to be a place where students are encouraged to form their own opinions and stand up for their beliefs; this Act interferes with that.”

If the law focused on preventing “expressive activities” that interfered with classes or that caused harm to others, it would be fair, but because the act restricts expression more generally, it risks silencing students simply for advocating for causes that don’t align with the state’s interests, Rguig said.

Despite the law, UH says it does not anticipate significant changes to its existing policies.

“The University is committed to fostering a learning environment where free inquiry and expression are encouraged,” said Assistant Vice President for Strategic Communications DJ Sprenger. “Our policies have been carefully designed to comply with both state and federal laws while also respecting students’ First Amendment rights.”

Board oversight

Senate Bill 37 reshapes higher education governance in Texas by expanding the authority of university governing boards over curriculum, degree programs and faculty councils while also establishing new oversight mechanisms through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The legislation strengthens the authority of governing boards such as the UH System Board of Regents while reducing the decision-making power of faculty and administrators. It also establishes a new state office to investigate complaints about higher education.

The law has sparked controversy, with critics calling it an unprecedented expansion of political control over public universities.

Opponents argue that by centralizing authority with politically appointed governing boards and creating a state-level oversight office, the law undermines shared governance in academia. However, the supporters say the measure is necessary to ensure accountability and efficiency.

“In compliance with new state requirements, the BOR will conduct a comprehensive review of the general education core curriculum at least once every five years,” Sprenger said. “The board will engage in the shared governance process that brings together the expertise of faculty, administrators and other stakeholders to uphold standards of academic excellence and ensure core programs remain relevant and rigorous.”

Some students worry about how the law could jeopardize open-minded learning environments.

“The atmosphere of academia has to stay balanced and neutral,” said global hospitality leadership freshman Juvoni Lozano. “If the state strengthens its grip over higher education, the open-minded learning environments these institutions promote would be at risk.”

Others see the law as a way for legislators to gain influence over universities under the guise of efficiency.

“I feel like legislators are using efficiency as an excuse to infiltrate universities’ programs and cut those they don’t deem necessary,” said English junior Christopher Hooper. “With the way the state took over the Houston Independent School District, I worry Texas universities could face the same fate with governing boards making decisions without input from students or faculty.”

Most students don’t even know who serves on their university’s board of regents, making the shift in authority more troubling, Hooper said.

International research security

Texas lawmakers are considering House Bill 127, a measure aimed at enhancing security across higher education institutions by restricting ties with foreign adversaries, increasing oversight of research and imposing new penalties for the theft of trade secrets.

“We conduct thorough screening of foreign collaborations to ensure no engagement with restricted parties and we require disclosure of all foreign affiliations for detailed review,” Sprenger said.

More information on international research is available on the UH Division of Research website.

Student admissions

Texas lawmakers advanced several higher education measures this session, including bills to give adult learners a second chance at college admission, streamline the application process for high school students through a centralized portal and create a statewide Free College Application Week to reduce financial barriers.

Senate Bill 365 will allow students to wipe courses or grades that are at least five years old from applications. Formerly, students could only waive college grades and credits that were 10 years old.

In June 2025, UH became the first public university in Texas to adopt the revised Academic Fresh Start law, which allows students to waive grades and credits that are five years old or more.

For more information, prospective students can visit the UH Academic Fresh Start webpage.

Student safety, training

New state laws will soon require incoming Texas college students to complete trainings on fentanyl awareness, suicide prevention and sexual misconduct, with universities expected to roll out mandatory programs beginning in 2026.

Under House Bill 3062, freshmen and transfer students at public colleges must complete two new trainings, including one on fentanyl prevention and drug poisoning awareness.

The training will also cover suicide prevention and local support resources. Although fentanyl test strips are one prevention method, they remain illegal in Texas.

Senate Bill 800 requires universities to show an orientation video addressing sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

The video must include details about each institution’s Title IX office, explain how to report sexual assault and provide students with a list of survivor support organizations.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline number will also be printed on every student ID card.

At UH, the new requirements build on resources already in place.

Through CoogsCARE, the University offers mental health programs, including a nationally recognized suicide prevention training that helps participants recognize and respond to signs of suicidal thinking or behavior.

UH has not had fentanyl-related incidents on campus, but the University will begin developing its approach to the mandated training ahead of the fall 2026 deadline, Sprenger said.

As for SB 800, UH already provides a Title IX orientation video, and resources, including the National Sexual Assault Hotline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Crisis Text Line and the UH Police Department number, are printed on the back of every student ID.

More information and a training schedule can be found on the Counseling and Psychological Services website.

