Houston football hits the gas with first 3-0 start since 2016

On Friday, with “Gasolina” pumping through the speakers on Hispanic Heritage Night, the Cougars stepped on the gas, opening the season with their first 3-0 start since 2016 behind a 36-20 win over Colorado.

After scoring only seven first-quarter points in the first two weeks, Houston emphasized delivering early.

“The fast start was good,” Fritz said. “We needed a fast start because we had not done a good job of getting out to a fast start in game one or game two.”

The Cougars raced out to a 10-0 lead, during which junior quarterback Conner Weigman broke free for a 49-yard run that helped him set a career-high 83 rushing yards.

Still, Houston often hit the brakes before reaching the end zone, giving senior kicker Ethan Sanchez, who went 5-for-6 on field goals for the first time in his career, a chance to deliver with 52, 43, 47, 35 and 49-yard makes.

“We go through a lot of practice and a lot of reps,” Sanchez said. “Thanks to the practice and the reps, I have the capability to put myself out there.”

The three times the Cougars reached the end zone came on the ground, with Weigman scoring twice and senior running back Dean Connors adding one.

When Weigman did make plays through the air, one of his main targets was senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson, who only needed five receptions to reach 117 yards, a single-game career-high.

It was the defense that strayed from its previously dominant first-half performance, allowing its first two first-half touchdowns of the season.

The second came after senior defensive back Kentrell Webb forced a fumble that the Buffaloes recovered at the goal line, putting Houston ahead by just two points at halftime.

The group responded in the third quarter, not allowing Colorado to gain a yard. Senior defensive back Blake Thompson opened the fourth quarter by intercepting sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub’s pass, helping seal the win.

After a bye week, Houston will travel to Corvallis, Ore., to face Oregon State on Sept. 26.

