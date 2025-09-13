Houston soccer tops UTRGV 1-0 on Senior Night, complete undefeated non-conference run

Houston soccer remains undefeated in conference play for the first time in the program’s history with its 1-0 win against the UTRGV Vaqueros.

Despite their win, the team is still aiming for higher standards in the Big 12 conference.

“I thought we were quite fortunate to actually win the game.” coach Ben Williams said. “I thought we actually deserved to lose.”

Right before halftime, in the 44th minute, sophomore forward Savannah Tafireyi scored for the Cougars.

The team ended the game with five shots on goal and 13 corner kicks.

Although the Cougar offense was aggressive, the Rio Grande Valley defense absorbed the pressure and kept holding on, even after the goal.

For the Houston seniors, their final non-conference home game was a special match. It was a night of recognition, memories and tears as they slowly said goodbye to the program.

“I met a lot of my best friends here,” senior forward Cameryn Maddox said. “And I’m glad to see how much we’ve grown as a program and as a whole.”

The Cougars begin their Big 12 conference opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Carl Lewis International Complex.