UH hosts annual “End the Stigma” event to raise mental health awareness

Last week, UH organized the annual End the Stigma event to raise awareness about mental health on world suicide prevention day. In the absence of the Student Government Association, the event this year was hosted by UH Wellness and Counseling and Psychological Services.

They provided pamphlets with information on mental health resources offered by the University, and students were able to put their handprints on a banner with the words “End the Stigma” painted in the middle.

The event aimed to raise awareness of suicide prevention and encourage conversations about mental health.

“We need to be having conversations around suicide, because, unfortunately, there are people who are actively thinking about it,” said Assistant Director of sexual health education J.R. Rubinsky. “Starting to have a conversation helps normalize what’s going on.”

The event was held near the front of Student Center South, a popular area among students. Placing the event in the spot was no accident and the goal was to bring mental health resources into a public space, said assistant director of outreach at CAPS Marti Trummer-Cabrera.

“1,100 students die by suicide every year,” Trummer-Cabrera said. “Raising awareness is really important, because we know suicide is considered a taboo to talk about. Being out here and making sure that people know there are people willing to talk about it is super important to start that conversation.”

The campaign is not only for those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts, but also to educate students on how they can help their friends and fellow mates.

CAPS offers training on its website to help students recognize harmful behavior and help a fellow student or loved one, get the help they need.

“If you’re worried about a friend and you don’t know how to start that conversation, go through training, talk to a therapist at CAPS, and we can help you have that conversation,” Trummer-Cabrera said.

Student input

For many students, transition from high school to college can be overwhelming. However having on-campus resources and events like these can help smoothen the process and give a lot of comfort.

“It’s a big change from childhood to adulthood,” said communication studies freshman Dioselina Ontiveros. “It can become a lot, but seeing that we have the capability of reaching out and helping someone or ourselves is amazing.”

After the loss of two students in recent years, some students expressed the importance of End the Stigma, and the role UH plays in helping students.

“Students have sadly passed away in recent years and I think it’s important to talk about it,” said psychology junior Imoni Walters. “It’s definitely the University’s responsibility to reach out to let those who are struggling know there’s help available.”

