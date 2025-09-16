SGA University committees seek students to fill seats

The Student Government Association is being reestablished, with its constitution and bylaws currently under review.

The updated governing documents are expected to be finalized for the 2026 term, with elections scheduled for February 2026 and a fully restored committee expected by March 2026.

In the meantime, students are able to participate in decision-making by applying for open seats on university committees, including:

Cougar Card Advisory Committee

Substance Use Disorder Advisory Committee

Bookstore Advisory Committee

University Information Technology Advisory Committee

Transportation and Parking Advisory Committee.

“While the SGA is in transition, students continue to have representation through peers serving on University committees. These committees ensure that student voices and perspectives remain part of important decisions,” said Vice President of the Division of Student Affairs Paul Kittle.

