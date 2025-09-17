BREAKING: UH student reported missing near campus, investigation underway

Strategic communications and advertising junior Jade “Sage” McKissic went missing at the LA Burgers and Daiquiris, located right down the street from campus.

McKissic was part of the 2025 UH Orientation team and worked on campus as a front desk assistant.

McKissic was last seen at work on Sept. 9, said the front desk team, and she was last seen leaving the 3700 Block of N. MacGregor Way in an unknown direction of travel on Sept. 11.

“I’m not sure when the report was made, but I didn’t hear anything about it until about five days after she had gone missing,” said marketing junior and McKissic’s friend Charlotte Russell. “It worries me that it took so long to notice her absence, especially because she was an involved student.”

Her friends and acquaintances are actively trying to spread as much information as possible about McKissic and raise awareness about safety on the outskirts of campus.

“Overall, the whole situation is really a realization for us students that we need to be careful,” Russell said. “We need to make sure that we are taking precautions like sharing location.”

Her friends are also concerned about the general safety of women not just outside the campus, but on University grounds as well.



“This whole situation of Jade going missing has made me incredibly heartbroken and scared, both for her sake and other women on campus,” said biochemistry junior and McKissic’s friend Marina Farquhar. “The fact that a person who lives on campus, works on campus, and is active in the UH community is reportedly missing and the general public didn’t find out until much later concerns me.”

McKissic is a 5 ‘7 Black female, 20 years old, brown eyes, brown/maroon hair, medium complexion and has a “777” tattoo on her lower back. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black shorts, according to the Houston Police Department bulletin.

Any information concerning the missing person can be referred to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or at the Houston Police Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.

The Cougar tried reaching out to the Houston Police Department and UHPD, who declined to share any information. HPD then referred us to UH’s media relations department.

“We are aware that a University of Houston student has been reported missing and have reached out to the family to offer our support,” said a UH spokesperson. “The Houston Police Department is the lead agency on this matter, and we are deferring all investigative questions to them.”

Russell also mentioned how it was a scary experience to connect with UHPD as there is a lot of confusing information on the website regarding the instructions on how to file a missing person’s report.

Her friends are also upset how even after filing the report, no information about McKissic was shared with the UH community.

“ I am unsure when the report was made, but when it was made, I believe that the campus public should have been made aware,” Farquhar said. “We could have not only kept an eye out for any further information on her but also stayed cautious for our other friends and peers.”

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

news@thedailycougar.com