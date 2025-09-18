Missing UH student found dead, authorities said

Strategic communications and advertising junior Jade “Sage” McKissic went missing at the LA Burgers and Daiquiris, located right down the street from campus. This morning, the Houston Police Department told The Cougar that the student was found deceased and did not cite a cause of death.

The Houston Chronicle reported that her body was found in a body of water at 4998 Spur 5 on Sept. 15.

HPD said no other information is available.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

During these difficult times, The Cougar urges the community to support each other, reach out to loved ones or Counseling and Psychological Services.

news@thedailycougar.com