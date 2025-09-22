Somos UH, Residential Halls Association host ‘Los Coogs’ to celebrate Hispanic heritage

Somos UH and the Residential Halls Association hosted “Los Coogs” on Wednesday, Sept. 17, to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage month.

Somos UH is the University’s first Hispanic Student Union that fosters an inclusive space for Latino students and students of all other backgrounds. The event aimed to highlight UH’s status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a designation celebrated at colleges and universities across the country.

UH reported that 34% of its student population identified as Hispanic, for fall 2024. Somos UH was created to celebrate that identity and bring the community together.

“Even though there are smaller, college-based organizations, there wasn’t one for everybody across different majors,” said president of Somos UH and accounting and marketing senior Daniela Gonzales.

The organization actively hosts a variety of events, from social gatherings that connect students to their culture to professional service events that give back to the community. One of their partners is Kids’ Meals, a nonprofit that serves many Hispanic families.

“Every day we know we’re in Houston but at events like this, when our culture is celebrated, that’s when the pride deepens,” said marketing director for Somos UH and marketing and finance senior Nicole Barrera. “The first word that comes to mind is pride.”

Barrera is Colombian and seeing not just tacos or birria but also arepas, empanadas and the full diversity of the community makes her proud of where she comes from.

Events like these also help students feel more at home, even when they’re far from it and helps students understand the culture better.

“Hispanic Heritage Month, even though I’m far from home, makes me feel more connected to my culture,” said financial director for Somos UH and accounting senior Juan Gonzalez Diaz. “The goal of these events is to bring people together and ensure the Hispanic community is celebrated and supported.”

The RHA also played a key role in organizing the event by showcasing their support.

“This is our second year hosting this event,” said RHA president and strategic communications senior Yhoalibeth Beceril. “We wanted to keep the tradition alive during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Student experiences

The event helped students feel more connected to their roots, and feel that being at a Hispanic-Serving Institution highlights the diversity within the community.

“I’ve gotten to speak Spanish with so many people, which I don’t usually get to do on campus,” said accounting junior Karla Gonzalez. “I’ve met people I wouldn’t have known otherwise.”

Students also learned about programs they didn’t know existed, like the Latin studies minor. It’s something that could actually be paired with the desired majors, Gonzalez said.

Attendees felt the food and cultural items made them nostalgic and miss home, but also made them feel like campus is their new home away from home.

Highlighted organizations

At the event, student organizations like the Association of Latinx/Hispanic Advocates and Allies were featured.

“We believe in creating safe spaces for everyone, regardless of age, race or major,” said community service director of ALHAA and computer information systems sophomore Aracely Saavedra. “We focus on building community at UH and beyond, especially in the greater Houston area.”

The organization offers support to students, although confirmation of specific services was not provided due to privacy reasons.

news@thedailycougar.com