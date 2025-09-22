‘The fear never went away, only tightened its grip’: Safety at UH is still a concern

Last semester, I didn’t get out of work until 1 a.m., and I didn’t get back to my dorm at Moody Towers until much later. At this hour, I would have assumed that not many people are out.

However, UH is a lively college campus. Some people are out on a run with a friend, leaving for a late-night snack or just coming back from work. It wasn’t strange to see people out on a stroll on the Greenway trails or students hopping onto Metro trains.

At this hour, the campus lighting was very “pick and choose” where spots were lit. Some lights stayed on, some flickered and eventually went out. With my parking lot being on Wheeler Avenue, this is when the construction was at its worst.

Down the street, my car had to have its brights on. At the lot, I made sure to park under a working light. I was supposed to feel relief after getting off a long day, but the dark seemed to drain me even more.

I had three rules before leaving my car. One, I had my self-defense items. Two, I was on the phone with someone. Three, I was ready to walk fast. As soon as the car door shut, it was like turning off the basement light, and I had to get up the stairs as quickly as possible. I had to walk quickly or else the monster would get me.

This monster I was afraid of didn’t really have a name or a face. It’s what he was capable of doing. The possibilities branched from the crime that happened within the last year. The fear never went away, only tightened its grip.

It occurred to me later on that the feeling of anxiety when it was time to walk back to the dorms wasn’t normal. This pit in my stomach never went away, especially when security was heightened in February. It was an eerie feeling seeing peers and friends scared on a college campus. I had promised my parents that I was leaving for a place where I would be safe.

It was even scarier when I realized most of us don’t have a choice when it comes to changing our schedule. Students don’t choose to walk in the dark or work late; they don’t choose to feel helpless. For many of us, this is how we pay for our necessities.

Campus lighting is supposed to bring safety and security. The Board of Regents approved the acceleration of the Lighting Project, but it took years to get to this point. We deserve to feel safe and not worry about our livelihood.

opinion@thedailycougar.com