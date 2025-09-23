Alana Torres-Rivera’s steady rise with Houston volleyball

Regardless of her role on the court, senior defensive specialist Alana Torres-Rivera is always looking for a way to make an impact.

From her first years of college as a serving specialist to patrolling the back row as a libero or defensive specialist, she’s embraced every position asked of her to play.

This year, it looked like it would be the Caguas, Puerto Rico native in libero gear following the departure of long time starting libero Kate Georgiades.

Yet, the emergence of freshman libero Gillian Pitts, a five-star recruit according to VBrecruiter.com, left coach David Rehr to decide between years of experience and one of the nation’s top defensive prospects.

The choice was made easier by Torres-Rivera’s selflessness and willingness to play anywhere, which Rehr praises her for.

“We need Alana. We need Alana on the court. She’s so important to us, and it was a tough decision,” Rehr said.

Although Pitts became the main starting libero to begin the season, Torres-Rivera’s experience and versatility have made her an essential part of Houston’s rotation, playing more than ever before.

More than a mentor

She learned plenty under the guidance of Georgiades, a three-time libero of the year across two conferences.

Torres-Rivera describes Georgiades as a “huge part” of her growth and development in Houston, whether it was offering comfort, giving life advice or teaching the game of volleyball from one of the program’s most decorated players in its history.

“She’s just a great friend, I don’t know how else to explain it,” Torres-Rivera said. “She is very much a person that will push you to be your best.”

Early years

Maribel, Torres-Rivera older sister who was 13 at the time and already involved in the sport, played a crucial role in that journey, inspiring Torres-Rivera to forge her own path.

“My older sister played volleyball. We are five years apart, so I got into it around eight years old, which is really, really young,” Torres-Rivera said.

When she played club volleyball, Torres-Rivera was a setter, an offense-first position and the volleyball equivalent of a quarterback.

But over time, she learned her true calling was on the defensive side.

“I was a setter for a little while there, and then I realized I just loved playing defense, so I transitioned pretty quick to being a libero in club,” Torres-Rivera said.

Torres-Rivera got to play defense throughout high school, where she was a defensive specialist for the Glenda Dawson Eagles in Pearland, Texas.

She led them to a 15-0 district record in her senior year and a 41-5 record overall in her four years there.

Her defense-first approach made for a smooth transition to libero in college with the Cougars.

Rehr has observed her rise over her four years in Houston, excelling in every role she has taken and growing into an essential voice on a team that includes five freshmen.

Once a freshman herself in 2022, Torres-Rivera appeared in 68 sets, with her most notable performance being Sept. 9 against South Alabama, where she recorded a then-career-high nine digs across five sets.

It was a career-high that stood until Oct. 17, 2024, when she recorded 10 digs, including a service ace in a five-set loss to Baylor.

Now, as a senior, Torres-Rivera has broken all her previous career bests, appearing in every set so far for the Cougars, and is on track to surpass her previous total of 75 sets played from 2024.

Most recently, she has started the last four matches for Houston, recording 83 digs during that stretch, while shattering her previous career-best three times, a single-game total that is now 30, four off of her mentor Georgiades’ program record of 34.

The accomplishment happened in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, marking the second win of the day, and six total sets played within the span of a few hours.

Her career night could have been a moment to celebrate, especially after Houston got itself back in the win column following a four-game skid.

But the bigger impact is how the team has mirrored her steady demeanor through the highs and lows, which she built from years of embracing whatever role was needed.

And in her words: “taking it one day at a time.”

