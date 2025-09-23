“She was caring, she was thoughtful:” UH community comes together to remember Sage

Monday, Sept. 22, the UH community gathered together at Lynn Eusan Park to remember Jade “Sage” McKissic.

The vigil was organized by Meditation Monday UH, where McKissic served as the Social Media Chair. Everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear green in honor of Sage.

“Usually, on Mondays, we host a meditation from five to six o’clock,” said President of Meditation Monday and Chinese studies and world cultures and literature senior TJ White. “We really just wanted to dedicate this Monday to her and show who she was to us, and how important she is to the campus.”

McKissic went missing on Sept. 9 and on Sept. 18, authorities pronounced her dead. According to the Houston Police Department, there’s no suspicion of foul play, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

McKissic was an active and involved member of UH’s community, with an impactful presence. She was part of the Orientation Team along with several other organizations, such as the R.E.D. Poets Society and HER Campus.

Everyone who knew McKissic described her as a ray of sunshine: someone who would light up a dark room and bring a smile to your face on a bad day.

“She always brought positivity to every situation, no matter what. She was always willing to make things better,” White said. “Just from being here, you can see that there are so many people who were affected by her presence, and I think this is a true testament to who she was around campus.”

An open mic was also organized where McKissic’s friends spoke a few words about her.

It was a bittersweet moment where students were tearing up, sharing their memories of McKissic, while also remembering her fun and upbeat personality.

One of her friends described their very first meeting at a party and how she was his dance partner ever since.

Another loved one, who was McKissic’s roommate for the Orientation Team, became emotional during the open mic.

She described how McKissic wanted everyone around her to be happy and how humble she was as a person.

“She has to be remembered. She is a person who needs to be remembered,” said finance senior Alex Olley. “I just hate that she’s gone and it doesn’t feel real, but it’s good to see the community come together and see how many people she has affected.”

The vigil was attended by a large crowd of students, and the feeling of loss within the student body was strong.

The gathering meant more than a vigil for the campus. It was a testament to how life can be unpredictable.

“I’m here to show support to her friends and family. I just feel like this could have been anybody,” said accounting senior Cherish Sanders. “Everyone should know and spread awareness that we as a community have to be together, no matter what.”

An attendee took up the opportunity to remind everyone to love one another, as life is very short. They then asked all attendees to hug each other and be thankful for what they have.

Apart from students, the vigil was also attended by McKissic’s family and friends who graduated from the University. The family, in this time of grief, declined to make any comments.

Spring 2025 supply chain graduate Kadeem Foamkom broke down multiple times, remembering McKissic.

“I always appreciated her presence, even though I never really expressed it to her,” Foamkom said. “Her presence really meant a lot to me, because she was just always bringing such a good vibe to everybody.”

Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle was also present to showcase his support.

It was difficult to watch the students grieve, but also powerful to witness the strength they find in one another, Kittle said.

“It was deeply moving to see our students come together to honor Jade’s life with such love and compassion,” Kittle said. “Their heartfelt words and shared memories were a testament to the impact Jade had on our community. My thoughts are with Jade’s family and our students during this time of loss.”

To commemorate her life, the organizers distributed green balloons and encouraged everyone to write a message for McKissic. A prayer was recited, and the balloons were later released into the sky.

“In my culture, we always say, celebrate life and not mourn the death,” Foamkom said. “So I’m just going to try and celebrate her life.”

McKissic loved line dancing, according to her friends. Therefore, to end the day on a positive note, several line dances were performed and all attendees were invited to join.

“I think she was a leader, she was caring, she was thoughtful,” White said. “I think overall, it’s very important that we honor who she was to everybody, rather than how she left us.”

During these difficult times, The Cougar’s thoughts and prayers are with Sage’s family. We also urge the community to support each other, reach out to loved ones or Counseling and Psychological Services.

