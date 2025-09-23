UH climbs in U.S. new rankings

The University advanced six spots in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings, now placing No. 68 among public universities and No. 132 overall, a 12-place improvement from the previous year. UH was also ranked No. 40 for social mobility and made its debut on the “Most Innovative Schools” list at No. 48.

The University credited this progress to growth in graduation rates, student success strategies and its growing reputation. UH’s six-year graduation rate is at 65%, exceeding both state and national averages.