April’s Angle: Navigating grief, mental health

Hi! Welcome to an issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a political science and psychology double major sophomore. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

The college experience is often described as a time for growth and exciting new beginnings. But when tragedy strikes, the atmosphere can quickly shift.

Suddenly, the spaces that once felt comforting and lively may feel heavy with grief and uncertainty. For many students, this is the first time navigating loss in such a communal yet personal way, and the process might feel overwhelming, but I’m here to tell you that you are not alone.

Grief in college comes with unique challenges, with academics continuing to demand attention and extracurricular responsibilities piling up, the pressure to “keep going” can make it difficult to pause and process emotions.

College environments can also create the illusion of isolation, making it seem as though everyone else is moving on seamlessly. However, it is essential to acknowledge that grief manifests differently for each individual. Some students may need solitude, while some crave connection. Give yourself permission to grieve and take the first steps towards healing.

Know that it is okay to feel sad and to be affected by the passing away of someone you were not close to or even never crossed paths with. Although we are only in the fifth week, it is normal for a sense of community to have developed and for you to feel a connection to someone you’ve never met.

Your grief is valid. We are navigating scary times and it is imperative to your mental health that you show kindness and grace not only to others, but to yourself.

While the University provides counseling through Counseling And Psychological Services, finding personal outlets for grief and support can be grounding. Journaling, art, or simply spending time outdoors can create space to reflect.

Reach out to those you care about and continue doing the things you love even when it’s difficult, familiarity and comfort matters so much in a time like this. Grief is deeply personal but it is also collective. Talking to your loved ones can significantly alleviate the feeling of isolation, stay in contact and help others when needed.

Finally, please know there might be a time where you have to seek extra help. When grief starts to feel overwhelming and like persistent sadness, loss of motivation, or thoughts of harming yourself– reach out to a counselor immediately. Support is there to help you carry what feels too heavy. And if you need a friend, I’m always here to listen and help. You can reach me on instagram anytime.

CAPS grief support group is hosted every Friday from 3:30 to 5:00pm. Contact tasai@central.uh.edu for more information.

news@thedailycougar.com