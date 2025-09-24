Reshaping the mental health conversation one convo at a time

September is suicide prevention month. This month is when people come together and try to end the stigma and negative connotations around mental health.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates reached their peak in 2022. In response, social shifts have fueled a modern advocacy movement, and the fire is not dwindling anytime soon. From wellness apps that swear to improve emotional conditions to websites that diagnose depression, everything surrounding mental health seems to be accessible.

As mental health conversations dominate the media, this can lead to ‘armchair diagnosis’. This is a term used when people diagnose based on personal opinion or limited experience. This causes people to mix reliable information and misleading narratives. Although caring for one’s mental health is important, making sure to get professional and qualified information is also vital.

This newfound wellness fixation has caused therapy and mental health advocates to act like overcompensating aids. This modern stereotype undermines all of the work done to end the stigma within the last 25 years.

These misconceptions stem from overexposure online. For example, when a song gains immediate popularity, people can find the song everywhere: on the radio, TikTok and even commercials. People have a tendency to forget why the song was so good in the first place.

This example plays in tune with the rise of popularity in ending the stigma. With the help of social media, recent generations have become more open to discussing struggles and how to heal, but they can be faced with misleading information from so-called TikTok professionals. Like a double-edged sword, social media can cause “End the Stigma” to make waves or cause people to feel overwhelmed.

These overexposures from media channels can cause mental health advocacy to seem like a trend, waiting for it to pass. However, this cannot pass. This public health crisis is not a rare or irreparable thing. Movements like “End the Stigma” can build safe communities, prevent lost lives and create positive change.

The overexposure of misinformation and invalid information damages the real treatment of mental health. To help combat it, communities need to rethink awareness. Media responsibility is a big part of reframing the initiative. This includes having balanced coverage and avoiding ‘quick fixes’ for depression. It is also important that people take personal responsibility by sharing accurate information.

This conversation is critical to help grow an understanding and aid someone on their mental health journey. This will not be a passing trend but a cornerstone in public health.

Taking care of one’s mental health is not just important this month, but every day. For on-campus resources, contact UH’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

