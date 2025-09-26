Houston soccer, Texas Tech split points in an intense showdown

Houston soccer traveled up northwest to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech in a marquee Big 12 showdown Thursday night.

The match ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, helping the Cougars snap a three-game losing streak against the Red Raiders.

The atmosphere at the John Walker Soccer Complex played a significant role in the match, growing increasingly intense as the game progressed. However, Houston stood firm and faced the noise head-on.

In the first half, both the Cougars and the Red Raiders look to establish dominance against one another, with both teams trying to strike first immediately.

Both goalkeepers were called into action, with graduate Lexi Gonzalez and senior Faith Nguyen making two saves each.

UH struck first in the 60th minute, when freshman forward and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week Samira Minor received a pass in space from sophomore forward Blake Hodgson.

Minor took a shot, which curled into the right side of the goal, to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

As the match continued, the Texas Tech crowd was in a frenzy, cheering on the home team as the Red Raiders sought a golden opportunity to tie it.

And that moment came in the 83rd minute when Red Raiders senior defender Molly Skurcenski was fouled on the edge of Houston’s penalty area by graduate defender Alex Whitcraft to give Texas Tech a penalty.

Redshirt senior defender Macy Blackburn went to take it and slotted it home while Gonzalez stood still, to make it a 1-1 ball game.

While it initially looked like both teams were going to play for a draw, UH and Texas Tech would not let up, with both teams wanting to find the game winner. However, they couldn’t find an equalizer, and the match ended in a draw, with both teams taking home a point.

The Red Raiders couldn’t find a second goal, but a draw helps their chances of making the Big 12 Tournament.

As for the Cougars, this game helps boost their momentum and confidence, as not only do they remain unbeaten with a 6-0-3 record (1-0-1 in Big 12 play), but it also demonstrates that they have made great strides and can compete in the Big 12 away from home against tougher opponents.

Houston will conclude its two-game road series on Sunday, Sept. 28, in Boulder, Colorado, when it takes on the Colorado Buffaloes.

