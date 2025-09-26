Houston volleyball pushes TCU in conference opener despite three-set sweep

In Houston volleyball’s first Big 12 matchup held at Schollmaier Arena, the Cougars made No. 9 TCU earn every point in a back-to-back thriller. Despite their resilience, the Cougars were swept in three straight sets (23-25, 30-32, 18-25).

In the second set, TCU’s strength was tested. The Cougars and Horned Frogs went toe-to-toe in a marathon frame that stretched to 32-30, with the Cougars refusing to fold despite facing multiple set points.

Houston hit .259 in the frame with 13 kills, led by senior outside hitter Avery Shimaitis and redshirt senior middle blocker Kellen Morin.

Redshirt senior middle blocker Barakat Rahmon chipped in a kill and block, while senior setter Lottie Scully dished out 13 assists to keep the offense in rhythm.

Defensively, UH added three blocks in the set that gave the Cougars a late push. Despite out-blocking TCU and forcing nine attack errors, Houston was unable to capitalize on its opportunities and convert them into extra points.

Set one was just as dramatic, featuring 17 lead changes and 20 ties before TCU squeaked out a 25-23 win. The closet set was paced by Morin’s three kills and Rahmon’s perfect three-for-three start. Scully kept the offense balanced with 15 assists and three team blocks.

Momentum shifted toward TCU in the third set, but the Cougars refused to fold. Scully’s steady setting helped fuel late runs, while redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales and junior outside hitter Halle Schroder provided timely kills to keep Houston within striking distance before the Horned Frogs closed out the sweep.

With the loss, Houston falls to 7-5 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play.

Next up, the Cougars return home to Fertitta Center to face Texas Tech. The game is set for Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

sports@thedailycougar.com