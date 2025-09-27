Houston’s special teams comes up big in overtime victory against Oregon State

Houston football stole a victory from the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night in Corvallis, Ore., with a 27-24 overtime win, propelling UH to its first 4-0 start since the 2016 season.

The Cougars’ special teams unit blocked two field goals in the game, including one to force overtime. Houston’s defense also delivered by stopping the Beavers on fourth and a yard in overtime, and the Cougars’ perseverance paid off with a 24-yard field goal by senior kicker Ethan Sanchez to remain unbeaten.

Houston scored 17 unanswered points in the final six minutes of the game after only mustering 14 points through three-and-a-half quarters.

“We are really proud of the guys and super job to the coaches for staying level-headed,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It was a hard win. We didn’t play real good in the first half offensively, but we started putting it together in the fourth quarter when we needed it.”

Game recap

Houston could not find its groove in the third quarter, resulting in three consecutive three-and-outs, zero first downs and a 24-10 deficit to overcome.

The Cougars stopped running the ball and let junior quarterback Conner Weigman get comfortable in the pocket, and he took over the rest of the game.

Weigman led an eight-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a 27-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson, and Houston cut the deficit to seven points.

After a clutch defensive stop, Weigman led a quick, four-play drive that ended in a 50-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Tanner Koziol to tie the game.

“I am very proud of them for being resilient, and fighting, scratching and clawing and it did real good for us in the end,” Fritz said.

Oregon State gave Houston all they could handle in Friday’s game, and showed Houston has some areas to improve.

Despite being underdogs in the game and winless on the season, the Beavers jumped out to an early 14-point lead and gashed the Cougars for 189 yards on the ground.

Houston allowed almost four yards per rush attempt in the game and Oregon State exposed the Cougars’ run defense by totaling 49 carries and two touchdowns.

Penalties also plagued Houston in the game. They had eight penalties for 60 yards and continued to make mistakes that killed their momentum throughout the game.

Although the run defense was not up to par, Houston’s receivers did just enough to keep them in the ball game.

Junior receiver Amare Thomas led the team with six receptions for 104 yards and was Weigman’s favorite target of the night.

Koziol also ended with a nice game with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson was quiet until his late touchdown catch to get Houston back in the game. He ended with two catches for 44 yards.

Upcoming game

The Cougars remain undefeated on the season, but enter their toughest match-up yet next week.

Houston faces No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Cougars will wear their Houston Blue uniforms and duke it out with Texas Tech, where one unbeaten team will suffer its first loss of the season.

sports@thedailycougar.com