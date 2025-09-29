Colorado hands Houston soccer its first loss of the season

For the first time in program history, Houston soccer squared off against Colorado, falling 1-0 in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday for its first loss in Big 12 play and its first loss overall this season.

The top goal scorer in the country, sophomore forward Hope Leyba, came through and scored for the Buffaloes, with 4 minutes left on the clock.

While the Cougars’ offense thrived during non-conference games, their transition into the Big 12 Conference has exposed the team to new challenges against stronger opponents, making it harder for them to maintain the same level.

Compared to last season, when the Cougars managed just one win in all 11 of the Big 12 games, this year’s start shows improvement and a better performance.

With four shots on goal, Houston had a great chance with sophomore forward Savannah Tafireyi, who found the back of the net, but was called offside.

With this 1-0 loss, Houston is no longer one of two schools in the country undefeated in both football and soccer.

The Houston Cougars will return home for their next match on Thursday, Oct. 2nd, against the BYU Cougars at 7:00 p.m.