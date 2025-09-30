Excessive focus on grades is negatively affecting college students

As students, we need to take not only harder classes, but also embrace the most demanding ones. From the time GPAs and grades are introduced to us, we are led into taking classes we will only succeed in. We are told that colleges will accept or decline us based on these numbers and that it will become our identity.

When we finally arrive at college, it’s hard to shake off this excessive focus on GPAs. A survey by virtual health provider TimelyCare notes that 59% of college students define their success by their GPA, the highest out of all categories.

A large number of students view GPA as a success metric, but it is not nearly as important as it once was in high school. This becomes clearer when we look into the data surrounding hiring practices and employment.

Grades have lost some significance

Grades still matter, but they are not as valuable as they once were. A 2024 survey conducted by the National Association of College and Employers finds that around 38% of employers are screening for GPA.

That is 35 percentage points lower than the same survey in 2019, when it was recorded at around 73%. This shows a steep decline in how employers view GPA as a factor in the hiring process.

This can be explained by different factors, but one of the main contributors is grade inflation. Grade averages have been increasing at a steady rate since the 1980s.

Companies are placing more emphasis on knowledge and skill in the hiring process. Taking harder or more intensive classes can help you stand out. Compared to other applicants, it will not only show you like a challenge, but it will also likely lead to more experience and technical knowledge.

Practical skills matter more than GPA

Many people see college as a means to an end, a begrudging experience that we have to push through to achieve success in the job market and in life as a whole. College is an opportunity to soak up as much knowledge and information as one can. It lays the groundwork for you to tackle any chance or challenge that presents itself.

The study by NACE showed that critical thinking was rated a 4.48 out of 5 on how employers rate the importance of different career readiness. Sharpening your mind and becoming more well-rounded as a thinker are significant in flourishing in your life.

Employers are looking for competent workers who are knowledgeable in their respective major and who show the skills that they have learned.

Taking harder classes is important to the college experience; going through adversity and problem-solving is essential to learning. It hurts us when we take classes that we can easily pass.

Many of us have checked CougarGrades.io and RateMyProfessor to see the average GPA of each professor before we enroll. Instead, I implore you to look at the material of the class and whether the professor’s teaching style is conducive to learning.

