Houston men’s golf rides momentum to second-place finish at Bayou City Collegiate Classic

Houston men’s golf secured the runner-up finish on Tuesday afternoon at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic, shooting 19-under across three rounds on the par-72 at Westwood Golf Course.

The Cougars brought the tournament to a close with a 5-under final round, marking their second consecutive top-two finish to begin a season — a feat last accomplished by the 1984-85 national championship team.

Bayou City Collegiate individual results

Junior Grant Doggett began his week strong with an eagle to close a 6-under opening round and never looked back.

The Beach City, Texas native carried that momentum throughout the tournament and seized the individual title with a record-breaking performance, finishing at 15-under 201.

Along the way, Doggett established new tournament records for lowest score to par, lowest 54-hole total and largest margin of victory with seven strokes, all while capturing the first win of his collegiate career.

Freshman Jayk Altic made a strong impression in his collegiate debut, finishing third-place overall as he concluded the tournament at 7-under 209 after rounds of 67 and 69 through the opening rounds.

Sophomore Hsuan-Yi Chen extended his streak of scoring par-or-better alive through three rounds to conclude his performance, finishing tied for 10th at 4-under 212.

Seniors Kevin An (T-16), Bryan Hiskey II (19th) and Hudson Weibel (T-20) delivered solid rounds, with junior Chi Chun Chen (T-20) delivering another top-20 finish.

Making his Houston debut, Enrique Karg capped off his tournament tied at 66th.

Rice claimed the team championship with a total of 839, six strokes ahead of Houston.

Up next

The Cougars will continue its fall slate in October, first at the Trinity Forest Invitational from Oct 6-8 in Dallas, followed by The Bryson Invitational from Oct 13-15 in Charleston, S.C.

