Houston tennis opens 2025 fall slate, year two of Adamovic era

Houston tennis opened the 2025 fall campaign, the second of the coach Katarina Adamovic era, with a total of 53 victories across the first three weekends.

The fall slate marked the start of the Cougars’ mission to improve on their 4-16 Spring 2025 campaign, including a 1-12 mark in Big 12 play. With domination in the third weekend at the Big 12 Individuals tournament, it helped to provide the case for that improvement.

Cougars open with 18 victories in Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open

To officially open the 2025 fall slate, Houston competed in the Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center from Sept. 12-13, collecting 13 singles and five doubles victories over the weekend.

In compiling the dominant performance, the Cougars completed a Friday sweep of singles across the roster, while in doubles, the pairs of seniors Sophie Schouten and Chems Doha Zeghlouli and senior Gabriella Cortes and junior Valeriia Krokhotina each claimed two victories over the weekend, contributing to a Saturday sweep.

Cougars cruise to 12 victories in crosstown Rice Invite

Houston participated in the Rice Invite at the George R. Brown Tennis Center from Sept. 19-21, collecting seven singles and five doubles victories across the three-day event.

Schouten and Doha Zeghlouli claimed three doubles victories in two days, accounting for a Friday sweep.

After the Cougars posted a 5-1 singles record on Friday, they inverted the columns the following day, with the lone win coming from Doha Zeghlouli, 7-6 (5) and 6-1, over Texas A&M freshman Tilde Stromquist.

To close out the weekend, junior Petja Drame claimed the lone Sunday victory for the Cougars, 6-1 and 6-2 in singles over Texas A&M senior Avery Esquivel.

Cougars claim 23 victories, Schouten clinches bracket title in Big 12 Individuals

Houston crossed into the league portion of its fall slate with a trip to the Big 12 Individuals at Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, from Sept. 25-28, where the Cougars claimed 23 victories in total, the most of any team in the tournament, including Schouten’s singles red bracket championship.

With Saturday singles victories over Kansas sophomore Meriem Ben Ezzedine and TCU senior Letizia Corsini, respectively, Schouten and junior Elizaveta Morozova each clinched trips to the bracket finals, representing the Cougars.

After starting the weekend 0-2 in doubles on Friday, the pairs of Doha Zeghlouli and Schouten and Drame and Krokhotina won out with victories over Kansas and Cincinnati, respectively, on Saturday, and over Utah on Sunday.

With a singles victory, 6-3 and 6-1, over Baylor sophomore Wenfei Yu on Sunday, Schouten clinched the fall conference singles championship from the red bracket.

Next, the Cougars will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the ITA Regional Championships from Oct. 9-14.

