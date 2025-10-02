UH students face Oct. 6 deadline to register to vote in District 18 race

The 18th Congressional District, home to the University, has been without federal representation since U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died in March, leaving the large community of students living on campus unrepresented.

A special election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 4, and the deadline to register is Oct. 6.

Among those to appear on the ballot are former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, Texas Democratic state Rep. Jolanda Jones and Republican realtor and journalist Carmen Maria Montiel.

However, some students aren’t aware that an election is approaching. Among those who are, there is still confusion about election details and registration procedures, especially for those from out of state or outside the county.

“We were with some college students right near the campus of UH and TSU, talking to them about getting people registered to vote,” Edwards said. “That was a big conversation for us because a lot of them don’t have an understanding of whether they should register in Texas or not to be a part of this election cycle.”

Edwards’ campaign has been having those conversations while out in the community and in areas surrounding UH.

Students from out-of-state can register to vote using their campus residence, if they choose to vote in the state of Texas. Voters can’t be registered in their home state and Texas simultaneously.

Students from outside Harris County who are currently living within the county must submit a new voter registration application to the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector at least 30 days before the election.

A government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport, is required. Student IDs are not accepted.

To mobilize young college students for the upcoming election, NextGen UH, a non-partisan student movement encouraging student engagement, is taking the helm.

“We offer resources in terms of education, regarding elections, voting and candidates,” said political science junior and NextGen UH secretary Daniela Paul.

NextGen UH is planning to host a forum with select candidates on Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Student Center Theater at the Student Center South, where students will be able to ask questions and see where the candidates stand on certain policies or issues. The plan is for students to make the most informed and educated choice on their vote.

To connect with young voters, Edwards has been having conversations in the community and getting young college graduated involved with her campaign as interns and volunteers.

This has allowed her to have an understanding of where their priorities are.

“When I start talking to them about being an entrepreneur, that is appealing to them and that’s something that’s very important to me,” Edwards said. “People are going to want to buy a house when they get out of school, but they’ve got to be able to afford it.”

Early voting for the special election runs from Oct. 20-31.

Students can find their nearest polling place by visiting harrisvotes.com.

news@thedailycougar.com