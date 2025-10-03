Having fun in college doesn’t have to be expensive

The cost of living, which often seems too high, can make college feel like a financial marathon.

For many students, the price tag of having fun seems as heavy as the cost of living itself. Here is the twist: some of the best college experiences do not require spending money.

Student discounts and free events show that memorable events do not always come with a price tag.

Take Advantage of Student Discounts

One of the easiest ways to save is by using student discounts. Many restaurants, movie theaters and streaming services offer deals for students.

Even small discounts add up over time, giving you more freedom to enjoy other social activities without worrying about money.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston offers free admission on Thursdays. This is a great way to explore the arts or an excuse to wear a cute outfit.

The University’s online event calendar, along with many other websites, can help you find these discounts quickly, making it simple to get more for less.

Free Events on Campus

The University offers numerous opportunities to have fun at no cost.

Additionally, Frontier Fiesta, a long-standing UH tradition, offers carnival booths, a cook-off, a headline concert and a variety of performances hosted by student organizations.

Beyond the big events, student organizations regularly hold smaller activities throughout the year.

Active Minds UH, a student organization that focuses on changing the conversation about mental health, holds personal and academic workshops, petting zoos and vision board-making events.

Attending campus events not only saves money but also provides an opportunity to meet new people and create lasting memories.

Discovering Events Around Campus and the City

Check campus bulletin boards, student newsletters and social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook for announcements. This makes it easy to find local low-cost events.

Coog$ave offers exclusive discounts for local businesses and streaming services to students.

Houston provides numerous free and affordable events for students looking to explore the city.

The Visit Houston events page highlights concerts, festivals and family-friendly activities happening each week. Events This Weekend tab is beneficial for making spontaneous plans, as it makes it easy to discover something new at little to no cost.

Many of these events are open to the public, giving UH students the chance to connect with the Houston community.

College is expensive, but having fun does not have to be. Students can find plenty of ways to enjoy themselves without spending much – or anything at all.

Next time you are tempted to skip out on plans because of cost, look for student discounts and free events. Sometimes, the best memories come without spending a penny.

Editor’s note: a previous article said MFAH was open on Tuesdays, when it is actually Thursday

Caroline Bouillion can be reached at opinion@thedailycougar.com.