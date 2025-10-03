UH launches pilot program to ease transfer for community college students

UH will launch a new transfer pathway program aimed at making bachelor’s degrees more affordable and accessible for community college students.

The UH Next pilot program, set to begin in spring 2026, will allow students from five Houston-area community college systems to transition smoothly into the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences after earning an associate degree.

Supported by a $378,000 grant from the Greater Texas Foundation, the initiative will feature joint advising, detailed degree maps and coordinated coursework to minimize credit loss and keep students on track for graduation.

“Our goal is to increase college access, speed the time to bachelor’s degree completion and prepare more Texas students for the job market,” said associate dean of undergraduate studies for CLASS Todd Romero.

Participating institutions include Alvin Community College, College of the Mainland, Houston City College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College.

“The program’s focus on continual advising and transferable degree plans will improve the experience for transfer students,” said UH Next program director Rachel Poling.

The pilot will serve as a model for future expansion into other colleges and complements affordability initiatives such as the Cougar Promise tuition support program and various scholarships.

