Working through college doesn’t mean sacrificing success

With a new semester here, it’s no secret that college tuition in Texas keeps rising. Since last year, the average cost of college in Texas has gone up by 2.54%. For many students, that means paying an average of $8,432 for in-state tuition or $18,548 for out-of-state students. Those numbers don’t even include rent, food or gas. These costs can be challenging for students who don’t receive federal funding or support from their parents.

For many, the only way to make it through is by picking up part-time or even full-time jobs. Balancing work with classes, student organizations, sleep and a social life, it can feel impossible unless students find strategies that actually work.

Time management

Experts note that one method that can help is learning how to manage time. Having to juggle many things at once can cause things to slip through the cracks. By investing in a planner or calendar, students can have a visual reminder of due dates, events and work schedules.

Free tools like Google Calendar or a phone’s built-in calendar can help organize assignments, shifts and deadlines. By using these resources, students can prevent last-minute cramming and stress.

Time management tools are helpful, but counselors also suggest that students need to recognize their limits. That means learning to say no. While it can feel uncomfortable to turn down opportunities or step back from commitments, saying no and setting boundaries in student organizations can be necessary.

College culture often glorifies being “busy,” but spreading oneself too thin usually leads to burnout rather than success.

Delegating responsibilities and taking time off can be beneficial for those who struggle with being overbooked or feeling overwhelmed. The University of Kansas Counseling & Psychological Services notes that recognizing limits is key.

“There are only 24 hours in a day, and we cannot do everything, so pick what matters most and spend your time doing it,” said KU.

This doesn’t show a lack of commitment, but rather an understanding of prioritizing mental health and of one’s personal limits. Limiting responsibilities also allows for time to study and rest before an upcoming shift or class.

Money management

This may sound obvious, but managing spending and finances can help alleviate some of the financial stress that causes students to take on more shifts. When expenses pile up and people live beyond their means, many resort to working more hours, which can lead to burnout.

“Budgeting will help you build decision-making skills and reach your financial and academic goals,” said the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Aid

Cost-saving strategies are common among college students, including cooking at home, carpooling with classmates and purchasing used textbooks.

UH also provides additional support through Cougar Cupboard, Career Closet and CTAP that students can access.

College is demanding, and it can be even more challenging when additional factors, such as work or home responsibilities. By implementing strategies such as budgeting, time management and utilizing available resources, students can help alleviate the pressure and improve their performance in both school and work.

