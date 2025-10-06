Houston soccer falls to Utah at the end of the home stand

While playing against Utah on Sunday in a close matchup for the second game of the home stand, Houston soccer lost at home for the first time this season, and gave up its second Big 12 loss.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Manning made her second appearance in a game against a Big 12 opponent this season, subbing for graduate goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez, who was ruled out with an injury from the previous game.

In the first ten minutes, Houston attacked swiftly and steadily applied pressure to Utah’s defense, pushing their way towards two shot attempts and two corner set-pieces.

While Houston’s defense and goalkeeping stopped two shot attempts during the brief Utah possession that followed, fifteen minutes into the match, Utah picked off Houston around the midfield and scored the ultimate goal off a chipped long shot.

The offense was quick to respond two minutes later when Amanda Adams attempted a shot following a through-ball cross from junior midfielder Ava Shannon, but Utah deflected the ball at the goal line.

Houston found several more shots like this in their rally, with offense creating thirteen shot attempt opportunities, while Houston’s defense limited Utah to six shot attempts in the final scorecard.

For the next match, Houston heads to West Virginia to play the Mountaineers on Oct. 10, Friday, 6 p.m.

