The Cougar celebrates 91 years of existence

Oct. 5 marks the annual Daily Cougar Day, commemorating the first time the organization printed its issue in 1934 as the official student newspaper.

The Cougar, as an organization, is even older than the University itself. Before 1934, the newspaper had been in publication since April 6, 1928.

During that time, it was considered a part of Houston Junior College, a coeducational institution and one of multiple junior colleges.

“It’s pretty incredible. Knowing the paper is older than UH adds even more weight to its importance as part of our shared identity,” said marketing senior Zach Patton. “I think it shows how connecting people through a common source of relevant information can actually precede and help build up a culture.”

Even in 2025, the student-led newspaper strives to ensure that student voices are heard, and that the student body always stays informed.

“The Cougar is another way for me to stay actively involved in the University, it’s like a pulse check on student life and the broader forces that shape it,” Patton said. “It keeps me connected to what’s going on around campus: events, current trends, even political issues that directly affect students.”

To celebrate its 91st year, The Cougar decided to ask the readers what the newspaper means to the UH community.

For most students, the fact that all news and information are delivered by their fellow Coogs made the top of the list.

For many students, the Cougar provides a sense of community with the news spoken directly by fellow students who witnessed it, said accounting junior Zachary Calahatian

“My favorite part is that the Cougar is created by students, for students,” Patton said. “I’m constantly impressed by how professional, engaging and well-crafted the articles are.”

Another reason why the students still feel connected to the organization is because of the fact that the newspaper still delivers physical copy.

In the day and age of everything virtual, having something physical in hand creates another level of belonging within the community.

“I think the Cougar represents resilience, honesty and preservation of physical media. At any point in the past couple of decades you all could’ve gone completely digital, but chose not to,” said history junior Mia Lee. “The Cougar has been passed down to passionate teams time and time again who put in the work to deliver honest and relevant physical media, especially in today’s world where I feel we need it most.”

The Cougar isn’t just connected to its current students. It keeps the alumni connected to UH as well.

An Instagram user and The Cougar’s follower said that the newspaper helps them to keep up with student life and campus developments as an alumnus.

Apart from helping students keep up with the happenings of campus, students also look forward to the fun puzzles and horoscopes.

“I like doing the Sudoku on the last page, it’s one of those small things that makes the paper fun, especially while I’m waiting for the bus in front of the Cougar Card office,” said a Reddit user and The Cougar’s reader. “Even when I don’t have time to engage with campus life because of work and engineering classes, The Daily Cougar helps me feel connected.”

The student also commented how they would grab a copy even when busy, because it gives them a nostalgic feeling and reminds them of spending time with their grandpa and the good old days when life felt simpler.

Each student’s testament is a proof of The Cougar’s commitment to highlight student voices for the past 97 years now.

The Daily Cougar did not start with us, and it will not end with us. As vol. 91, we are so proud to be your student-run, student-led newspaper.

Always remember, when you don’t have anyone listening to you, The Cougar will always be there.

Forever yours, The Cougar! Go Coogs!

