Houston volleyball rallies late but falls short in three sets to Colorado

Houston volleyball has lost back-to-back matches for the second time this season, getting swept by Colorado 3-0.

The Cougars have had a rough start in Big 12 play, dropping three of their first four matches, with all three losses being sweeps.

In their first matchup against the No. 24 Buffaloes at Boulder since 1991, despite once again leading the match in blocks with eight compared to Colorado’s six, UH could not fully contain the Buffaloes’ offensive firepower.

In the third set, the Cougars were down 18-14 at one point, but scored three straight to cut the lead down to one. The Buffaloes would outscore Houston 7-2 the rest of the way to win the set and the game 25-19.

Colorado at one point led 23-13 in set one, but a 7-1 run from the Cougars cut the lead down to four. The Buffaloes would eventually hold to take the set 25-20.

The Buffaloes used that momentum in the second set, using short runs to stay on top of UH. They would eventually win the the set 25-10.

Junior pin attacker Ana Burilović was the star player for Colorado, leading the team with 11 kills and 13 points

For the Cougars, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales led the team with eight kills and 8.5 points.

Also, both starting middle blockers, redshirt senior Kellen Morin and redshirt senior Barakat Rahmon, had four blocks each.

Houston ends its four-game away series with two games in Utah.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, it will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes, and on Saturday, Oct. 11, it will head over to Provo to face the No. 21 BYU Cougars.